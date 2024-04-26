For the first time since 1947, the Chicago Bears got to make the first pick in the NFL Draft and there was no drama. The Bears went on the clock first on Thursday night and they didn't waste any time in taking Caleb Williams.

After Roger Goodell announced the pick, Williams walked on to the draft stage in Detroit and gave the NFL commissioner a big hug. After that, Williams walked off the stage to do an interview with ESPN and that's where he was asked a very simple question: What's your next goal with the Bears?

Back in 2018, Lamar Jackson famously said that he was going to win a Super Bowl shortly after being drafted, but Williams decided to set his goals much smaller to start off with.

So what's his first goal in Chicago?

"Learn all my teammates' names, their families, learn the playbook and get ready to go win games," Williams said.

That sounds like a pretty solid teammate. Before he starts to think about winning games, he wants to get to know everyone on the roster first.

Of course, if Williams does end up winning a Super Bowl in Chicago, the city might build a statue for him. The Bears have spent more than 75 years looking for a franchise quarterback, and so far, they've come up empty. Williams is the fifth quarterback the Bears have take in the first round over the past 25 years and none of those picks have really worked out, although Rex Grossman did lead Chicago to a Super Bowl in 2006.

To put into perspective how bad things have been at QB for the Bears, just consider this: They're the only team in the NFL that's never had a 4,000-yard passer.

Williams will be starting simple with his goals, but once he takes the field, he'll be looking to lead the Bears to their first Super Bowl win since 1985.