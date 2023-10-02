Coming into the season, it seemed like the Arizona Cardinals' entire future could change with the 2024 NFL Draft.

Arizona is expected to be without starting quarterback Kyler Murray for most, if not all of the season, and was widely expected to be one of, not not the NFL's single-worst team. That alone had the Cards seemingly in the mix for the No. 1 overall selection and the right to either select USC's Caleb Williams, or trade down for a significant haul. But because they traded down from the No. 3 pick in last year's draft with the Houston Texans, acquiring Houston's 2024 first-rounder in the deal, it looked like the Cardinals had another chance at a very high pick.

Arizona had a preseason over/under of just 4.5 wins at Caesars Sportsbook, the lowest total in the league. Houston's over/under was a mere 6.5 wins, tied with the Buccaneers, Rams, Commanders, and Colts for the second-lowest mark. In other words, Vegas thought there was a pretty decent chance that these would be the two worst teams in the NFL -- and that the Cardinals would thus wind up with the No. 1 AND No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

These days, that looks like an increasingly remote possibility, because both teams look surprisingly competent. The Cardinals have been competitive in three of their four games and handily beat a Cowboys team that looks like a real contender, while the Texans actually have the best point differential among the four 2-2 teams in the AFC South despite having played most of the season without the majority of their starting offensive line.

They have been surpassed expectations by such a large margin that they have each seen their win projection improve by at least a full win in SportsLines's projections. Arizona still projects as a significant underdog to make the playoffs thanks to facing one of the toughest remaining schedules in the NFL (seventh-toughest, according to Tankathon), but the quality of the team's play so far makes it look like somewhat of a long shot that it will end up with the NFL's worst record.

ARIZONA WINS WIN% DIVISION PLAYOFF CONF CHAMP Before Season 4.8 28.2% 0.3% 2.8% 0.0% 0.0% Current Forecast 6.0 35.3% 0.1% 5.0% 0.1% 0.0% Difference 1.2 7.1% -0.2% 2.2% 0.1% 0.0%

Houston, meanwhile, has the third-easiest remaining strength of schedule and is now projected by SportsLine to actually finish above .500 on the year, with a nearly 50-50 shot of making it to the playoffs.

HOUSTON WINS WIN% DIVISION PLAYOFF CONF CHAMP Before Season 7.9 46.5% 14.6% 25.7% 0.7% 0.2% Current Forecast 8.9 52.4% 29.6% 48.4% 1.5% 0.5% Difference 1.0 5.9% 15.0% 22.7% 0.8% 0.3%

Over the last 10 years, the team with the worst record in the NFL finished with an average of exactly 2 wins, while the team with the second-worst record finished with an average of 2.85 wins. In other words, you'd likely need to win three or fewer games to land one of the top two selections, and the Cardinals would need both them and the Texans to do so to have a shot at landing both.

Given that Houston already has two wins through the first four weeks, it seems highly unlikely that it will fail to record three or more. In fact, with games against NFC South opponents in each of the next four weeks, it seems pretty unlikely that they'll even enter November with fewer than three wins. It'll be tougher for the Cardinals to reach that plateau, but they do have games against the Steelers, Bears, and, well, Texans remaining on their schedule.

If the draft were held today, the Cardinals would hold the ninth and 13th picks. That's a far cry from No. 1 and No. 2. Even if Arizona sees its performance drop off, and Kyler Murray never returns to the lineup, it sure seems like the pick the Cards acquired from Houston is going to end up being a lot later in the draft than many expected when the deal was made. And depending on how things shake out, that could complicate the Cardinals' plans to build for the future.