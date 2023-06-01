The past year-plus has been pretty big for Detroit. Not only were the Lions featured on HBO's "Hard Knocks" annual training camp series last summer and finished last season as one of the hottest teams in the NFL, but Motown was named the host city for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Detroit was awarded the 2024 NFL Draft over Green Bay and Washington, marking the first time Motor City will hold the event. It will officially take place at the Campus Martius Park from Thursday, April 25, through Saturday, April 27.

The first round will presumably begin at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday night, as per usual. Recent CBS Sports mock drafts from experts Chris Trapasso, Ryan Wilson and Josh Edwards have USC star Caleb Williams atop the Day 1 pecking order, while Marvin Harrison Jr. is among the headliners in the latest offensive and defensive prospect rankings for next year.

"The Draft has become a prominent offseason event across the country, and we are excited to work with the Lions and their partners to bring the 2024 NFL Draft to the Motor City," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement last March. "With the help of Visit Detroit, the Detroit Sports Commission, and the City of Detroit, the Lions passionate fan base and all visitors will be treated to an incredible three-day experience."

Along with the draft, Detroit will host the NFL's annual Draft Experience, the league's "interactive football theme park" that will include participatory games, interactive exhibits, musical performances, autograph sessions and a chance to take a photo with the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

"As we learn that Detroit has been selected to host the 2024 NFL Draft, today is momentous for our city and the Detroit Sports Commission," said Dave Beachnau, the Detroit Sports Commission executive director. "Hosting the NFL Draft in Detroit promises to be a celebration of our community's spirit. It will deliver high value for our residents, businesses, and the great fans who make Detroit the best sports city in America. Our partnerships with the Detroit Lions and other valued community organizations helped make this bid a reality. Now, the real work begins with our focus on our collective commitment, contributions, and collaboration. We are steadfast to host a tremendous event in 2024."

After initially rotating between cities, the NFL Draft was held exclusively in New York from 1958-2014. The draft began to be held in other cities in 2015, with Chicago hosting consecutive drafts. Philadelphia, Dallas, Nashville, and Cleveland have also hosted the draft in recent years. Las Vegas, which was slated to host the 2020 draft (which was done virtually), hosted the 2022 draft. Kansas City hosted the 2023 NFL Draft in April.