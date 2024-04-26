The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is in the books. Now it's time for Rounds 2 and 3 of the selection process, and after a relatively quiet night of teams jumping around the board, Day 2 could be more frenetic as clubs look to package additional picks for a leap up, or collect capital by shifting down in the order. But which teams are best suited to swap spots?

Here are some of the top candidates to trade up or down on Friday:

Candidates to trade up

Green Bay Packers: They stood pat and addressed offensive tackle with Jordan Morgan in the first round. Now general manager Brian Gutekunst could look to capitalize on the availability of a cover man like Cooper DeJean or Kool-Aid McKinstry, and he's got four different picks between Rounds 2-3 to put up for sale.

New York Jets: They dropped down a single spot on Thursday to allow the Minnesota Vikings to select J.J. McCarthy, still ending up with a top offensive tackle prospect, picking up extra Day 3 ammo in the process. Now could be general manager Joe Douglas' chance to be more aggressive, perhaps for a new weapon for Aaron Rodgers.

Philadelphia Eagles: General manager Howie Roseman loves to make a splash, but he sat tight and still secured a consensus top cornerback on Day 1 in Quinyon Mitchell. With two second-rounders at their disposal, the Eagles could opt to move up early and stop the slide of a borderline first-round talent, either in the trenches or in the secondary.

Candidates to trade down