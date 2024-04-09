The 2024 NFL Draft is just weeks away. For all 32 teams, the event represents hope for the future. Hope for unearthing the next big thing. Hope for identifying and then cultivating the next generation of star talent. It also represents pressure. Many decision-makers, after all, can't afford to swing and miss when it comes to certain positions. And some teams, in particular, will be especially under the microscope for the selections they make (or don't make) come April 25-27.

Here are five teams in the AFC that "must" ace the draft, considering their current state and resources:

For a team that's been knocking on the door of a Super Bowl run for a half-decade, the Bills aren't going the conventional route in supporting star quarterback Josh Allen ahead of 2024. After prioritizing splashy upgrades during Allen's early career emergence, they've finally paid due, shedding expensive stalwarts like Stefon Diggs, Tre'Davious White and Jordan Poyer. But that just means the pressure's on to replace proven starters on both sides of the ball. Especially with the rival New York Jets poised to make a leap as they get healthy under center.

No one batted an eye when they ate a historic amount of money just to dump Russell Wilson, but now comes the hard part: identifying and acquiring a quarterback of the future. Sean Payton clearly has all the control here, but fixing the most important position is easier said than done, especially with most passable veterans already signed and Denver picking No. 12 overall in the first round -- well past the consensus top prospects at set to go. They also don't own a second-rounder, possessing just two picks in the top 120 selections, raising the stakes.

In many ways, they're playing the same game as the Bills, tearing down rather than building up around their highly paid star quarterback. It's simply the cost of the previous regime's spendy activity. There are clear voids to be filled, with vets like Austin Ekeler, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams sent packing. But with a No. 5 overall pick and two fourth-rounders, they have the ammunition to leave the draft with a handful of premium adds on both sides of the ball; a trade back on Day 1, for example, might net them an additional early round opportunity.

Unlike other early first-round teams like the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders, the Patriots don't necessarily have a passable lineup into which a rookie quarterback can be dropped. And yet everyone, including new coach Jerod Mayo, knows full well that the team needs a major investment under center, likely at No. 3 overall. Can they secure the right guy there? Better yet, can they manufacture a near-miracle and use their remaining picks to give the incoming passer some legitimate help?

New York Jets

The Jets are in a unique situation where they have to be laser-focused on two realities: 1.) Aaron Rodgers is 40, coming off a serious injury, and thus requires as much immediate help as he can get for a Super Bowl bid; 2.) Rodgers is also almost certainly approaching the end of the line, requiring the team to prepare for his eventual exit. Either way, additional offensive line and pass-catching help is a priority, though general manager Joe Douglas is without a second-round selection. A smart pick or trade out of No. 10 overall could shape the whole trajectory.