During the 2023 college football season, there were very few -- if any -- players who were more impactful than Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis. By mid-November, Travis had the Seminoles in the conversation for the national championship, had completed 207 of 324 passes (63.9%) for 2,756 yards (8.5 per attempt), 20 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He also added 176 yards and seven scores with his 73 carries.

Unfortunately, Travis' season was cut short by a gruesome ankle injury suffered against North Alabama. The injury ended both his season and FSU's College Football Playoff hopes, as the Noles were eventually left out of the playoff field.

Travis, who finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting and named ACC Player of the Year, should be fully cleared by April, according to his agent, who passed that word along to NFL Media, along with a video of Travis training.

Travis is the No. 9 quarterback and No. 136 overall player in CBSSports.com's NFL Draft prospect rankings, which would put him in the mix as an early Day 3 pick. He'll turn 24 years old this spring and is coming off a major injury, so that could push him down the draft board, but reports that he could be ready in time for the draft and/or mini-camp are a good sign, and could prevent him from falling too much further.