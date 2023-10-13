NFL draft player comparisons and hypothetical scenarios are at the center of what makes the lead up to the draft and incoming classes of top collegiate players fun. There aren't many people more equipped to fire up such comps and scenarios quite like CBS Sports HQ NFL analyst Rick Spielman, who worked for many years as an NFL scout and front office executive, including as the general manager of the Minnesota Vikings for 16 seasons (2006-2021). It's obvious reigning Heisman Trophy winner and USC quarterback Caleb Williams is the clear-cut favorite to be the first overall pick in 2024, but after he has flashed more of an ability to play from the pocket, Spielman is ready to anoint him as one of the best quarterback prospects ever.

"Watching that game, I wouldn't put Colorado's defense up there as the most fierce, competitive defense that Caleb Williams will face this year," Spielman said on an Oct. 3 episode of the "With The First Pick" podcast. "The one thing that is different that I am noticing this year is he is trying to be more patient from the pocket. He is trying to get through his progressions, and he is trying to show that he is not just a one-read guy that then goes outside the pocket to do the magic that he does with his leg and his arm talent.

"One thing I noticed in this game ... I noticed him using eyes more to move the safety off the spot coming back to his second and third reads, which shows signs of maturity in his game. I think he is trying to evolve from that and being more patience in the pocket. What goes along with that is you're not going to have that [same] kind of time in the NFL. He is trying to show he is a quarterback, not just a great off-schedule athlete. He is trying to hone his skills as a true quarterback. He is starting to show signs of that. I'm anxious to see when they play Washington, Oregon and Utah when he goes against some real dudes on the defensive side of the ball."

However, Spielman reiterated Williams is further along in his collegiate quarterback evolution than reigning NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes was in his final season at Texas Tech in 2016.

"I think my comparison to Williams would probably be Andrew Luck," Spielman said. "He did a lot of that [throwing with different arm angles and off-platform throws in the quick passing game] coming out as the No. 1 overall quarterback out of Stanford. Caleb is probably as good of an athlete as Andrew Luck was. Caleb is probably a notch up from that, but a lot of similar off-schedule plays. Luck was able to do a lot of that when he was at Stanford.

Spielman felt Williams would have gone first in the most recent draft class, over the first two picks in the 2023 draft, Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud. He quickly said he would have easily taken the reigning Heisman Trophy winner over current Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who went first overall in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Clemson. Spielman went further and said Williams is a better prospect coming out of USC than Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was coming out of LSU in 2020 as the first overall pick in that draft after winning a national title and Heisman Trophy in the 2019 season.

Spielman paused his Williams love temporarily when considering all Luck, the first overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, had to offer coming out of Stanford.

"That's a toss-up," Spielman said when asked who he would take first between the two. "Andrew Luck was one of those generational franchise quarterbacks, but, real close, I would go Luck ahead of Caleb. They are right there. Maybe 1A and 1B."

He didn't hesitate when declaring if he would have taken Williams over another Indianapolis Colts first overall draft pick from the 1998 NFL Draft, Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, whose five NFL MVPs are the most all time. Remember this exercise is comparing these quarterbacks as prospects to Williams now. Manning was also considered a generational prospect when he went pro.

"Caleb," Spielman said when asked who he would take between Williams in 2024 or Manning coming out of Tennessee in 1998. "Peyton was, back then, a pocket passer. That was en vogue. I give Caleb the notch up just because of the athleticism."

Same for another Colts first overall pick out of Stanford in Pro Football Hall of Famer John Elway, the first selection of the 1983 NFL Draft.

"Caleb," Spielman said confidently when asked who he would take between Williams in 2024 or Elway coming out of Tennessee in 1983.

Going back to today's NFL, Spielman revealed there are only two quarterbacks he would take in the current NFL over Williams on a rookie deal: Mahomes and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Williams' Trojans are 6-0 and ranked 10th in the nation in the latest AP Poll, and given their remaining schedule, featuring ranked foes in five of the final six games, Williams will have plenty more chances to continue to inflate his draft stock.