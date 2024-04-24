The Philadelphia Eagles are entering a pivotal draft, looking to improve a roster that lost six of seven to close the season. The Eagles have a few needs at key defensive positions, as they are searching to reshape the defense in Vic Fangio's image.

While the most pressing needs for the Eagles are cornerback, linebacker, safety and an additional edge rusher on defense, the Eagles could search for more depth at wide receiver, pick a long-term replacement for Lane Johnson at right tackle, and find a starting right guard early in this draft. Philadelphia signed its productive young players to long-term extensions this offseason, searching for the next group of players to join a core group that has already been to a Super Bowl.

The Eagles added Saquon Barkley, Bryce Huff and brought back C.J. Gardner-Johnson to highlight the free agent signings. Now the attention turns to the draft to find productive starters, especially with a first-round pick (No. 22) and two second-round picks (No. 50, No. 53). Philadelphia could also move up from No. 22 and find a difference-maker in the middle of the first round.

This is a pivotal time for the Eagles, so you won't want to miss a second of the action over the three-day spectacle. Here is every single selection the Eagles own heading into Thursday night.

Round Overall Pick 1 22 2 50 (from Saints) 2 53 4 120 (from Steelers) 5 161 (from Buccaneers) 5 171 (compensatory pick) 5 172 (compensatory pick) 6 210 (compensatory pick)

More Eagles pre-draft stories