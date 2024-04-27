Brenden Rice is staying in L.A., as the former USC wideout was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the seventh round with the No. 225 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. Rice is the son of NFL legend Jerry rice, the Pro Football Hall of Famer who won three Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers, and is still the league's all-time leading receiver with 22,895 career receiving yards. He crossed paths with current Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh during his stint with the Oakland Raiders in the early 2000s.

The younger Rice was seen as a player who could potentially sneak into the third round, but somehow fell all the way to the end of the draft. He caught 45 passes for 791 yards and 12 touchdowns in 12 games played last year, and those 12 receiving touchdowns were tied for ninth-most in the FBS.

This is a bittersweet day for Rice, who is attending the funeral of his best friend, Keith Miller III, in Dallas, per NFL Media. Rice was a pallbearer and gave a speech at the funeral as well. He reportedly answered his draft call at the funeral.

Rice was CBS Sports' No. 24 wide receiver in this class and the No. 143 overall prospect. He joins a room that lost Keenan Allen and Mike Williams this offseason, and is now headlined by Quentin Johnston, Josh Palmer and fellow rookie Ladd McConkey.

Chris Trapasso's draft grade: B+

"Downfield specimen with quality size. Didn't test amazingly but was a vertical weapon for Caleb Williams at USC. Stiff routes and only glimmers of YAC but has the power to run through some tackles. Fun fit with Justin Herbert. Son of NFL legend Jerry Rice."