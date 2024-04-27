The New England Patriots doubled up on quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft. After selecting North Carolina's Drake Maye at No. 3 overall, Jerod Mayo and Eliot Wolf circled back in the sixth round and selected Joe Milton out of Tennessee at No. 193 overall. The No. 193 overall pick was the selection New England received in trading Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this offseason.

According to CBS Sports Research, the Patriots are the first team since Washington in 2012 to select two quarterbacks in the first six rounds. That year, Washington took eventual Offensive Rookie of the Year Robert Griffin III at No. 2 overall, and then Kirk Cousins in the fourth round.

Milton is known for his massive arm, and he's the type of player that can overthrow a Hail Mary. The ball flies out of his hand like a missile, but there are parts of his game that will need to be refined.

The Michigan transfer started just one full season in college, which came this past year for the Volunteers. In 12 games played, Milton went 8-4 and completed 64.7% of his passes for 2,813 yards, 20 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. He also rushed for 299 yards and 7 scores as well.

Milton initially got the start for Tennessee in 2021, but was replaced by Hendon Hooker, who was selected by the Detroit Lions last year. Overall, Milton went 13-8 as a collegiate starter, including 11-5 for the Volunteers.

With the addition of Milton, the Patriots now have five quarterbacks on roster: Maye, Milton, Jacoby Brissett, Nathan Rourke and Bailey Zappe.

Chris Trapasso's draft grade: C+

"Will immediately have one of the strongest arms in the NFL. Grew a lot as a passer after transferring to Tennessee. Accuracy is very hit or miss and he's an average athlete. Coverage-reading needs to improve. Big frame."