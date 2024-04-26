History was made Thursday night in Detroit. For the first time in the NFL Draft, six quarterbacks were selected in the first 12 picks. It was also the first time that each of the first 14 picks were offensive players. The record-breaking run finally came to an end when the Colts selected UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu with the No. 15 pick.

This is clearly a sign of the times, as offense continues to take on a bigger focus in the NFL. Specifically, the quarterback position is more valuable than ever, given the rule changes and the continued evolution of the passing game.

As expected, quarterbacks Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maybe were selected with the first three picks. What wasn't expected was the Falcons selecting quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 overall pick. Atlanta, after all, just signed Kirk Cousins to a whopping four-year, $180 million deal. It seems that the Falcons are mimicking the Packers' game plan when it comes to handling quarterbacks.

The other offensive players drafted in the top 12: wideouts Marvin Harrison Jr. (No. 4 to the Cardinals), Malik Nabers (No. 6 to the New York Giants) and Rome Odunze (No. 9 to the Bears), offensive tackles Joe Alt (No. 5 to the Chargers), JC Latham (No. 7 to the Titans), Olumuyiwa Fashanu (No. 11 to the Jets) and Taliese Fuaga (No. 14 to the Saints), tight end Brock Bowers (No. 13 to the Raiders) and quarterbacks J.J. McCarthy (who was selected by the Vikings after Minnesota traded up one spot to draft him with the 10th pick) and Bo Nix (No. 12 to the Broncos).