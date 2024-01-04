The Patriots could be nearing the end of the Bill Belichick era, already clinching the worst record of the coach's Hall of Fame career. But they could also have a premium opportunity to start fresh, with a chance to possess as high as the No. 2 pick in the 2024 draft.

Entering Week 18, New England (4-12) currently holds the No. 3 overall pick, behind the Bears and Commanders. Depending on this week's results, the Patriots could end up selecting anywhere between No. 2 and No. 7 in the first round.

While any pick in the top 10 could help revitalize the Pats' roster, there's a big difference between picking second and seventh, especially when the draft's consensus top three quarterback prospects -- USC's Caleb Williams, North Carolina's Drake Maye and LSU's Jayden Daniels -- are likely to come off the board early. Moving up to No. 2 would ensure they'd get at least one of the top two prospects there, presuming the Patriots are ready to reload under center.

So how, exactly, can New England end up picking No. 2? Here is the simplest path:

Patriots lose vs. the Jets

vs. the Jets Commanders win vs. the Cowboys

vs. the Cowboys Cardinals win vs. the Seahawks

These results would put the Pats at 4-13, while elevating the Commanders and Cardinals to 5-12 on the season, eliminating any tiebreakers in the other teams' favor. But this scenario is a stretch. Belichick likely isn't interested in "tanking" to assist an organization that may or may not have him in its long-term plans, and he's notoriously effective against the Jets, going 38-11 against Gang Green in his career as Patriots coach. Arizona and Washington are also both underdogs in their respective Week 18 tilts.

Let's say the Pats do lose, however. There are other ways they can get help to move up the draft order. Here's another scenario where New England could leap over the Commanders thanks to strength-of-schedule tiebreakers, per CBS News Boston:

Patriots lose vs. the Jets

vs. the Jets Falcons win vs. the Saints

vs. the Saints Two of the following: Bears win vs. Packers OR Broncos win vs. Raiders OR Ravens win vs. Steelers OR Texans win vs. Colts

In other words, if you're a Patriots fan hoping to get to No. 2, keep your eyes glued to these matchups. And most of all, painful as it may be, don't root for Belichick to go out on top against the Jets.