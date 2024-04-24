For weeks, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels has been a favorite to land with the Washington Commanders early in the 2024 NFL Draft, even as rumors and reports swirl regarding his alleged preference to play elsewhere. On Tuesday, two days before Washington picks No. 2 overall, Daniels refuted such claims, telling reporters at an NFL community event he's "100%" comfortable playing for the Commanders.

"I'm blessed to go wherever I'm called," Daniels said. "Whoever calls my phone, (when the) commissioner gets up and says my name, I'll be blessed, and they're going to get my all."

Asked later to confirm he'd be OK with the Commanders selecting him, Daniels doubled down: "Yeah, 100 percent."

His responses comes hours after The Athletic reported Daniels' "dream" scenario involves the Las Vegas Raiders trading up to select him. The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner played under current Raiders coach Antonio Pierce at Arizona State prior to his transfer to LSU, and Pierce has admitted Las Vegas is in the market for a quarterback. The report also reported the Minnesota Vikings as another of Daniels' preferred landing spots.

This isn't the first time Daniels has had to dispel the notion he doesn't want to play for a specific NFL team. He previously downplayed reports of disinterest in the New England Patriots, who own the No. 3 overall pick and are also expected to address quarterback early in the draft.