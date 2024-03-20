Ohio State standout wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. joined some of the top prospects in his class in not participating in on-field workouts at the NFL Combine. He didn't even participate in interviews with reporters during his time in Indianapolis, either. Usually, those players will work out at their pro days following the combine, but Harrison is handling this process very differently.

According to Sports Illustrated's MMQB, teams have been informed that Harrison will not work out for scouts at the Ohio State pro day Wednesday. In fact, no general managers or head coaches are scheduled to be in Columbus.

Harrison is viewed as one of the best players in the draft, which is why this decision is not expected to drastically affect his stock. In fact, CBS Sports has Harrison ranked as the No. 1 prospect in this class regardless of position. But Harrison holding out of pre-draft activities once again is an interesting storyline specifically for this week, because there's been noise that some teams do not view Harrison as maybe they once did.

Top draft analysts around the league, including NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah, The Athletic's Dane Brugler, Todd McShay and several others, recently said that they have LSU's Malik Nabers ranked ahead of Harrison on their personal draft boards. Jeremiah also said that he guarantees some teams will have Nabers over Harrison.

Both prospects appear to be future stars in their own rights, but Vegas still believes the Ohio State product is the heavy favorite to be the first wideout off the board. Over at Caesars Sportsbook, Harrison is -800 to be the first receiver drafted next month, while Nabers is +400. Harrison is a two-time Unanimous All-American, and recorded the most receiving yards (2,474) and receiving touchdowns (28) in a two-year span in Ohio State history. No player caught more touchdowns than Harrison over the past two years.