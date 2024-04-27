The Washington Commanders picked one of the more fascinating prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft at No. 50 overall, selecting cornerback Mike Sainristil out of Michigan. Sainristil is considered one of the best nickel cornerbacks in this class, and legendary former Alabama head coach Nick Saban absolutely loves him.

In breaking down Sainristil on ABC, Saban said, "This guy may be the best football player pound-for-pound in the draft." Listen to all of his comments, here:

Sainristil measures in at 5-foot-9, 182 pounds, but he's a big-time playmaker. In fact, one scout told Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz before the draft that Sainristil could sneak into the first round due to his versatility as a nickel cornerback that is skilled both in coverage and as a blitzer.

Sainristil recorded 64 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, seven interceptions, 13 passes defensed and two forced fumbles over the last two years at Michigan. He recorded a career-high six interceptions in 2023, two of which he returned for scores as the Wolverines went undefeated and won the College Football Playoff National Championship.

CBS Sports NFL Draft expert Chris Trapasso graded the Sainristil pick a "B+."

"Pesky nickel CB with flexibility, instincts, and a high motor. Can beat some blockers en route to the football. Reasonable twitch and plus zone awareness. Exactly the type of playmaker the Commanders need. Tackling good, not amazing. Maybe a touch early."

Sainristil actually started as a wide receiver, and caught 37 passes for 539 yards and five touchdowns for Michigan. He's a stud athlete who possesses the "twitch" you look for in defensive backs, and he's willing in run support despite his smaller frame. Sainristil is a playmaker, and Saban is a big fan.