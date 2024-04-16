The 2024 NFL Draft is just around the corner, and while the full order of picks is set, most of the league's 32 teams are likely to move around the board as the rookie class unfolds. Few clubs tend to be as active as the Philadelphia Eagles, who have a history of shifting up and down -- particularly in the first round -- under general manager Howie Roseman.

Which deals could Roseman and the Eagles be eyeing this year? Here are several potential trades Philadelphia could consider on April 25, including a blockbuster leap into the top 10:

Trade up to No. 10



Eagles Receive: 2024 first-rounder (No. 10), 2024 third-rounder (No. 72)

Jets Receive: 2024 first-rounder (No. 22), 2024 second-rounder (No. 50), 2024 second-rounder (No. 53)

The Eagles probably wouldn't be inclined to make such a splash unless a top player at a position of importance slipped to the No. 10 spot, but that's not an unfeasible scenario. Perhaps it's Notre Dame tackle Joe Alt, a potential successor for All-Pro Lane Johnson. Or Alabama cover man Terrion Arnold, a ready-made challenger for opposite Darius Slay. Or maybe even Crimson Tide edge rusher Dallas Turner, who could plug in opposite new signee Bryce Huff in the wake of Haason Reddick's departure. Roseman has a history with Jets general manager Joe Douglas, a former Philly executive, and New York doesn't currently own a second-rounder, so a move back could increase their 2024 haul.

Trade up to No. 15



Colts Receive: 2024 first-rounder (No. 22), 2024 second-rounder (No. 50)

Eagles Receive: 2024 first-rounder (No. 15), 2024 fourth-rounder (No. 117)

If a consensus top-two prospect at tackle or cornerback falls outside the top 10, be it Arnold or linemen Taliese Fuaga and/or Troy Fautanu, the Eagles could prefer to leap up rather than sit tight for leftovers. Even Quinyon Mitchell, the Toledo cover man, could be a possibility here, provided Philly is set on upgrading the secondary. Edge rusher is always a prime target, too. Colts general manager Chris Ballard is no stranger to doing business with the Birds, meanwhile. In this scenario, the Eagles would be surrendering the rough equivalent of a late-second to leap-frog teams like the Cincinnati Bengals and Seattle Seahawks.

Trade up to No. 19



Eagles Receive: 2024 first-rounder (No. 19)

Rams Receive: 2024 first-rounder (No. 22), 2026 third-rounder

This is a much smaller leap, but if the Eagles have their heart set on adding a tackle of the future -- they've proven time and time again they value the trenches above all else -- then this would enable a jump of the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers, both of whom could use help at bookend, if not cornerback. The Rams, meanwhile, would probably welcome additional ammo for the post-Matthew Stafford era, whenever that officially arrives.

Trade down to No. 28



Bills Receive: 2024 first-rounder (No. 22)

Eagles Receive: 2024 first-rounder (No. 28), 2025 third-rounder

If the Eagles move back, it's hard to envision them dropping out of Round 1 entirely, considering their hunt for immediate depth on a Super Bowl-hunting lineup. Here, they'd drop six spots but add a second third-rounder for 2025, essentially offsetting the 2025 fourth they once traded to land D'Andre Swift. The Bills, meanwhile, would likely try to help quarterback Josh Allen, who lost multiple veteran starters due to cost-cutting measures, by making a leap for a top remaining wideout, pass rusher or corner.