The 2024 NFL Draft is still a little over five months away, but Giants fans suffering through a disaster of a season could be rewarded as New York is in a position to alter the course of its franchise with a pick in the top two.

Here is the current draft order after the Bengals fell to the Ravens on Thursday night in Week 11, according to Tankathon.

Note: Team needs are built out based on the projected free agents and are not necessarily a reflection of the current situation. Some team needs are more for depth rather than an immediate starter.

1. Chicago Bears (via trade with 1-8 Panthers)

Team needs: OG, C, EDGE, DT, WR

Notable free agents: EDGE Yannick Ngakoue, EDGE Montez Sweat, TE Robert Tonyan, CB Jaylon Johnson, WR Darnell Mooney

Team needs: QB, OG, C, CB, DT, EDGE, WR, RB

Notable free agents: CB Adoree Jackson, RB Saquon Barkley, WR Parris Campbell, LB Isaiah Simmons

Team needs: OT, DT, TE, WR, LB

Notable free agents: TE Hunter Henry, OT Trent Brown, TE Mike Gesicki, EDGE Josh Uche, S Kyle Dugger, Ezekiel Elliott

Team needs: CB, DT, EDGE, LB, OG, WR

Notable free agents: WR Hollywood Brown, QB Josh Dobbs, DT Leku Fotu, CB Antonio Hamilton, EDGE L.J. Collier

5. Chicago Bears (3-7)

Team needs: OG, C, EDGE, DT, WR

Notable free agents: EDGE Yannick Ngakoue, EDGE Montez Sweat, TE Robert Tonyan, CB Jaylon Johnson, WR Darnell Mooney

Team needs: S, OG, C, EDGE, RB, QB

Notable free agents: EDGE Rashan Gary, S Darnell Savage, RB A.J. Dillon, OT Yosh Nijman, OG Jon Runyan

Team needs: OT, RB, CB, S, EDGE

Notable free agents: WR Van Jefferson, S Jordan Fuller, OG Kevin Dotson, S John Johnson, LB Troy Reeder

Team needs: WR, OT, DT, EDGE, RB

Notable free agents: QB Ryan Tannehill, RB Derrick Henry, DT Denico Autry, DT Teair Tart, OT Chris Hubbard

Team needs: QB, LB, WR, EDGE, CB, S

Notable free agents: CB Jeff Okudah, EDGE Calais Campbell, EDGE Bud Dupree, RB Cordarrelle Patterson, C Matt Hennessy

Team needs: OG, C, TE, LB, EDGE, QB

Notable free agents: DB Kamren Curl, RB Antonio Gibson, WR Curtis Samuel, QB Jacoby Brissett, CB Kendall Fuller

Team needs: OG, C, LB, S, DT, QB

Notable free agents: WR Mike Evans, LB Devin White, LB Lavonte David, QB Baker Mayfield, S Antonio Winfield Jr.

Team needs: OT, OG, S, LB, EDGE, WR

Notable free agents: EDGE Carl Lawson, RB Dalvin Cook, OT Duane Brown, EDGE Bryce Huff, WR Mecole Hardman

Team needs: DT, S, EDGE, LB, CB, RB

Notable free agents: LB Josey Jewell, EDGE Frank Clark, S Kareem Jackson, C Lloyd Cushenberry, TE Adam Trautman

Team needs: CB, DT, TE, RB, LB

Notable free agents: RB Austin Ekeler, LB Kenneth Murray, TE Gerald Everett, RB Josh Kelley, CB Michael Davis

Team needs: CB, S, WR, DT, EDGE, LB

Notable free agents: DT Grover Stewart, CB Kenny Moore, QB Gardner Minshew, WR Michael Pittman Jr., RB Zack Moss

Team needs: DT, OT, OG, CB, LB, QB, RB

Notable free agents: RB Josh Jacobs, C Andre James, CB Marcus Peters, TE Austin Hooper, OL Jermaine Eluemunor

Team needs: CB, S, DT, EDGE, WR, LB

Notable free agents: S Micah Hyde, EDGE Leonard Floyd, RB Damien Harris, WR Gabe Davis, EDGE Shaq Lawson, EDGE A.J. Epenesa

Team needs: OT, OG, C, DT, WR

Notable free agents: DT D.J. Reader, WR Tyler Body, WR Tee Higgins, OT Jonah Williams, TE Irv Smith

Team needs: OG, TE, EDGE, DT, S

Notable free agents: OG Andrus Peat, QB Jameis Winston, OT James Hurst, LB Zack Baun, TE Jimmy Graham

20. Arizona Cardinals (via trade with 5-4 Texans)



Team needs: CB, DT, EDGE, LB, OG, WR

Notable free agents: WR Hollywood Brown, DT Leki Fotu, CB Antonio Hamilton, EDGE L.J. Collier, TE Geoff Swaim

Team needs: QB, EDGE, CB, DT, RB

Notable free agents: QB Kirk Cousins, EDGE Danielle Hunter, EDGE Marcus Davenport, WR K.J. Osborn, QB Josh Dobbs

Team needs: C, RB, CB, DT, OG

Notable free agents: OT Tyron Smith, RB Tony Pollard, CB Stephon Gilmore, C Tyler Biadasz, EDGE Dorance Armstrong

Team needs: OT, CB, LB, OG, QB

Notable free agents: CB Levi Wallace, DT Montravius Adams, QB Mason Rudolph, EDGE Markus Golden

24. Houston Texans (via trade with 6-3 Browns)



Team needs: DT, EDGE, LB, CB, TE, OG, WR

Notable free agents: TE Dalton Schultz, DT Sheldon Rankins, CB Steven Nelson, EDGE Jonathan Greenard, CB Tavierre Thomas

Team needs: TE, OG, CB, DT, LB

Notable free agents: C Connor Williams, DT Christian Wilkins, OG Isaiah Wynn, OG Robert Hunt, DT Raekwon Davis, LB Jerome Baker

Team needs: OG, S, EDGE, LB, DT

Notable free agents: OG Damien Lewis, LB Devin Bush, LB Jordyn Brooks, QB Drew Lock, LB Bobby Wagner, DT Leonard Williams

Team needs: OT, OG, C, CB, TE, S

Notable free agents: DT Javon Kinlaw, QB Sam Darnold, EDGE Clelin Ferrell, S Tashaun Gipson, EDGE Chase Young

Team needs: OG, DT, EDGE, WR, S, CB

Notable free agents: EDGE Josh Allen, EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson, WR Calvin Ridley, OG Ben Bartch, OG Ezra Cleveland

Team needs: OG, OT, CB, DT, RB, EDGE

Notable free agents: WR Odell Beckham Jr., OG Kevin Zeitler, DT Michael Pierce, LB Patrick Queen, EDGE Jadeveon Clowney, RB J.K. Dobbins

Team needs: CB, OG, DT, EDGE, WR

Notable free agents: EDGE Romeo Okwara, S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, OG Halapoulivaati Vaitai, OG Jonah Jackson, CB Emmanuel Moseley, WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

Team needs: OT, WR, CB, DT, EDGE

Notable free agents: DT Chris Jones, LB Drue Tranquill, S Mike Edwards, LB Willie Gay Jr., CB L'Jarius Sneed, OT Donovan Smith

Team needs: RB, EDGE, CB, TE, DT

Notable free agents: C Jason Kelce, DT Fletcher Cox, EDGE Derek Barnett, EDGE Brandon Graham, RB D'Andre Swift, RB Rashaad Penny

Teams without a first-round pick

Cleveland Browns (6-3)

Team needs: OT, EDGE, DT, S, RB, OG

Notable free agents: EDGE Za'Darius Smith, DT Shelby Harris, S Grant Delpit, DT Maurice Hurst, DT Jordan Elliott

Carolina Panthers (1-8)

Team needs: WR, RB, OG, OT, CB, DT, EDGE

Notable free agents: EDGE Justin Houston, EDGE Brian Burns, LB Frankie Luvu, S Jeremy Chinn, WR DJ Chark