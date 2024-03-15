roger-goodell.jpg
With the 2024 NFL Draft less than two months away, here's a look at the complete order for the first round of the draft, along with notable needs for every team.

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft ordermock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects

1. Chicago Bears

Team needs: QB, IOL, WR, EDGE, DT, S

2. Washington Commanders

Team needs: QB, IOL, EDGE, CB, LB, OT, WR

3. New England Patriots

Team needs: QB, OT, WR, TE, LB, DL, OT

4. Arizona Cardinals

Team needs: CB, DT, EDGE, LB, OG, WR, OT

5. Los Angeles Chargers

Team needs: CB, DL, RB, LB, TE, OT, IOL, WR

6. New York Giants

Team needs: IOL, WR, EDGE, DL, RB, CB

7. Tennessee Titans

Team needs: OT, IOL, WR, CB, EDGE, TE, DL, RB

8. Atlanta Falcons

Team needs: QB, EDGE, IOL, WR, CB, LB, DL

9. Chicago Bears

Team needs: QB, IOL, WR, EDGE, DL, S

10. New York Jets

Team needs: OT, IOL, DL, QB, RB, WR

11. Minnesota Vikings

Team needs: QB, EDGE, CB, DT, RB, EDGE, LB

12. Denver Broncos

Team needs: QB, DL, IOL, S, CB, LB, EDGE

13. Las Vegas Raiders

Team needs: QB, IOL, DL, CB, OT, LB, RB

14. New Orleans Saints

Team needs: IOL, EDGE, DL, WR, LB, CB, RB, TE, S

15. Indianapolis Colts

Team needs: WR, DT, EDGE, IOL, CB, QB, RB

16. Seattle Seahawks

Team needs: DL, LB, S, IOL, QB, TE, EDGE

17. Jacksonville Jaguars

Team needs: EDGE, WR, IOL, DL, CB, S

18. Cincinnati Bengals

Team needs: OT, DL, IOL, EDGE, TE, CB, WR

19. Los Angeles Rams

Team needs: OT, IOL, CB, S, LB, WR, EDGE

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

Team needs: QB, OT, CB, IOL, LB, S, DL

21. Miami Dolphins

Team needs: IOL, EDGE, CB, TE, DL, LB

22. Philadelphia Eagles

Team needs: EDGE, RB, CB, IOL, S, TE, WR

23. Minnesota Vikings (via trade with Texans)

Team needs: QB, EDGE, CB, DT, RB, EDGE, LB

24. Dallas Cowboys (12-5)

Team needs: OT, IOL, RB, CB, LB, DT, S

25. Green Bay Packers (9-8)

Team needs: IOL, S, RB, EDGE, LB, DL, OT

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Team needs: QB, IOL, EDGE, LB, CB, S, WR

27. Arizona Cardinals

Team needs: CB, DT, EDGE, LB, OG, WR, OT

28. Buffalo Bills

Team needs: EDGE, OT, DL, WR, CB, S, LB

29. Detroit Lions

Team needs: IOL, CB, EDGE, DL, WR, S, LB

30. Baltimore Ravens

Team needs: RB, IOL, DL, CB, EDGE, OT, WR

31. San Francisco 49ers

Team needs: OT, IOL, EDGE, DL, S, CB

32. Kansas City Chiefs

Team needs: OT, WR, DL, LB, S, CB, RB

Teams without a first-round pick

Cleveland Browns

Team needs: DL, EDGE, IOL, OT, WR, RB

Carolina Panthers

Team needs: IOL, WR, OT, EDGE, CB, DL, RB

Houston Texans

Team needs: TE, DL, EDGE, IOL, CB, RB, WR