With the 2024 NFL Draft less than two months away, here's a look at the complete order for the first round of the draft, along with notable needs for every team.

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order, mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.

Team needs: QB, IOL, WR, EDGE, DT, S, IOL

Team needs: QB, IOL, EDGE, CB, LB, OT, WR, IOL

Team needs: QB, OT, WR, TE, LB, DL, OT

Team needs: CB, DT, EDGE, LB, OG, WR, OT

Team needs: CB, DL, RB, LB, TE, OT, IOL, WR

Team needs: IOL, WR, EDGE, DL, RB, CB

Team needs: OT, IOL, WR, CB, EDGE, TE, DL, RB

Team needs: QB, EDGE, IOL, WR, CB, LB, DL

9. Chicago Bears



Team needs: QB, IOL, WR, EDGE, DL, S, IOL

Team needs: OT, IOL, OT, DL, QB, RB, WR

Team needs: QB, EDGE, CB, DT, RB, EDGE, LB

Team needs: QB, DL, IOL, S, CB, LB, EDGE

Team needs: QB, IOL, DL, CB, OT, LB, RB

Team needs: IOL, EDGE, DL, WR, LB, CB, RB, TE, S

Team needs: WR, DT, EDGE, IOL, CB, QB, RB

Team needs: DL, LB, S, IOL, QB, TE, EDGE

Team needs: EDGE, WR, IOL, DL, CB, IOL, S

Team needs: OT, DL, IOL, EDGE, TE, CB, WR

Team needs: OT, IOL, CB, S, LB, WR, EDGE

Team needs: QB, OT, CB, IOL, LB, S, DL

Team needs: IOL, EDGE, CB, IOL, TE, DL, LB

Team needs: EDGE, RB, CB, IOL, S, TE, WR

23. Minnesota Vikings (via trade with Texans)



Team needs: QB, EDGE, CB, DT, RB, EDGE, LB

Team needs: OT, IOL, RB, CB, LB, DT, S

Team needs: IOL, S, RB, EDGE, LB, DL, OT

Team needs: QB, IOL, EDGE, LB, CB, S, WR

27. Arizona Cardinals



Team needs: CB, DT, EDGE, LB, OG, WR, OT

Team needs: EDGE, OT, DL, WR, CB, S, LB

Team needs: IOL, CB, EDGE, DL, WR, S, LB

Team needs: RB, IOL, DL, CB, EDGE, OT, WR

Team needs: OT, IOL, EDGE, DL, IOL, S, CB

Team needs: OT, WR, DL, LB, S, CB, RB

Teams without a first-round pick



Cleveland Browns

Team needs: DL, EDGE, IOL, OT, WR, RB

Carolina Panthers

Team needs: IOL, WR, OT, EDGE, CB, DL, RB

Houston Texans

Team needs: TE, DL, EDGE, IOL, CB, RB, WR