With the 2024 NFL Draft less than two months away, here's a look at the complete order for the first round of the draft, along with notable needs for every team.
The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order, mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.
1. Chicago Bears
Team needs: QB, IOL, WR, EDGE, DT, S, IOL
2. Washington Commanders
Team needs: QB, IOL, EDGE, CB, LB, OT, WR, IOL
3. New England Patriots
Team needs: QB, OT, WR, TE, LB, DL, OT
4. Arizona Cardinals
Team needs: CB, DT, EDGE, LB, OG, WR, OT
5. Los Angeles Chargers
Team needs: CB, DL, RB, LB, TE, OT, IOL, WR
6. New York Giants
Team needs: IOL, WR, EDGE, DL, RB, CB
7. Tennessee Titans
Team needs: OT, IOL, WR, CB, EDGE, TE, DL, RB
8. Atlanta Falcons
Team needs: QB, EDGE, IOL, WR, CB, LB, DL
9. Chicago Bears
Team needs: QB, IOL, WR, EDGE, DL, S, IOL
10. New York Jets
Team needs: OT, IOL, OT, DL, QB, RB, WR
11. Minnesota Vikings
Team needs: QB, EDGE, CB, DT, RB, EDGE, LB
12. Denver Broncos
Team needs: QB, DL, IOL, S, CB, LB, EDGE
13. Las Vegas Raiders
Team needs: QB, IOL, DL, CB, OT, LB, RB
14. New Orleans Saints
Team needs: IOL, EDGE, DL, WR, LB, CB, RB, TE, S
15. Indianapolis Colts
Team needs: WR, DT, EDGE, IOL, CB, QB, RB
16. Seattle Seahawks
Team needs: DL, LB, S, IOL, QB, TE, EDGE
17. Jacksonville Jaguars
Team needs: EDGE, WR, IOL, DL, CB, IOL, S
18. Cincinnati Bengals
Team needs: OT, DL, IOL, EDGE, TE, CB, WR
19. Los Angeles Rams
Team needs: OT, IOL, CB, S, LB, WR, EDGE
20. Pittsburgh Steelers
Team needs: QB, OT, CB, IOL, LB, S, DL
21. Miami Dolphins
Team needs: IOL, EDGE, CB, IOL, TE, DL, LB
22. Philadelphia Eagles
Team needs: EDGE, RB, CB, IOL, S, TE, WR
23. Minnesota Vikings (via trade with Texans)
Team needs: QB, EDGE, CB, DT, RB, EDGE, LB
24. Dallas Cowboys (12-5)
Team needs: OT, IOL, RB, CB, LB, DT, S
25. Green Bay Packers (9-8)
Team needs: IOL, S, RB, EDGE, LB, DL, OT
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Team needs: QB, IOL, EDGE, LB, CB, S, WR
27. Arizona Cardinals
Team needs: CB, DT, EDGE, LB, OG, WR, OT
28. Buffalo Bills
Team needs: EDGE, OT, DL, WR, CB, S, LB
29. Detroit Lions
Team needs: IOL, CB, EDGE, DL, WR, S, LB
30. Baltimore Ravens
Team needs: RB, IOL, DL, CB, EDGE, OT, WR
31. San Francisco 49ers
Team needs: OT, IOL, EDGE, DL, IOL, S, CB
32. Kansas City Chiefs
Team needs: OT, WR, DL, LB, S, CB, RB
Teams without a first-round pick
Cleveland Browns
Team needs: DL, EDGE, IOL, OT, WR, RB
Carolina Panthers
Team needs: IOL, WR, OT, EDGE, CB, DL, RB
Houston Texans
Team needs: TE, DL, EDGE, IOL, CB, RB, WR