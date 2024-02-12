The 2024 NFL Draft is still more than two months away but with the season now in the books after Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs defeated the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, all eyes turn to the draft.
Here's a look at the complete order for the first round of the draft, via Tankathon, along with team needs and notable free agents.
Note: Team needs are built out based on the projected free agents and are not necessarily a reflection of the current situation. Some team needs are more for depth rather than an immediate starter.
1. Chicago Bears (via trade with 2-15 Panthers)
Team needs: OG, C, EDGE, DT, WR
Notable free agents: EDGE Yannick Ngakoue, TE Robert Tonyan, CB Jaylon Johnson, WR Darnell Mooney
2. Washington Commanders (4-13)
Team needs: OG, C, TE, LB, EDGE, QB
Notable free agents: DB Kamren Curl, RB Antonio Gibson, WR Curtis Samuel, QB Jacoby Brissett, CB Kendall Fuller
3. New England Patriots (4-13)
Team needs: OT, DT, TE, WR, LB
Notable free agents: TE Hunter Henry, OT Trent Brown, TE Mike Gesicki, EDGE Josh Uche, S Kyle Dugger, Ezekiel Elliott
4. Arizona Cardinals (4-13)
Team needs: CB, DT, EDGE, LB, OG, WR
Notable free agents: WR Hollywood Brown, DT Leku Fotu, CB Antonio Hamilton, EDGE L.J. Collier
5. Los Angeles Chargers (5-12)
Team needs: CB, DT, TE, RB, LB
Notable free agents: RB Austin Ekeler, LB Kenneth Murray, TE Gerald Everett, RB Josh Kelley, CB Michael Davis
6. New York Giants (6-11)
Team needs: QB, OG, C, CB, DT, EDGE, WR, RB
Notable free agents: CB Adoree Jackson, RB Saquon Barkley, WR Parris Campbell, LB Isaiah Simmons
7. Tennessee Titans (6-11)
Team needs: OT, WR, DT, CB, EDGE, RB
Notable free agents: QB Ryan Tannehill, RB Derrick Henry, DT Denico Autry, OT Chris Hubbard
8. Atlanta Falcons (7-10)
Team needs: QB, LB, WR, EDGE, CB, S
Notable free agents: CB Jeff Okudah, EDGE Calais Campbell, EDGE Bud Dupree, RB Cordarrelle Patterson, C Matt Hennessy, WR Van Jefferson
9. Chicago Bears (7-10)
Team needs: OG, C, EDGE, DT, WR
Notable free agents: EDGE Yannick Ngakoue, TE Robert Tonyan, CB Jaylon Johnson, WR Darnell Mooney
10. New York Jets (7-10)
Team needs: OT, OG, S, LB, EDGE, WR
Notable free agents: EDGE Carl Lawson, RB Dalvin Cook, OT Duane Brown, EDGE Bryce Huff, WR Mecole Hardman
11. Minnesota Vikings (7-10)
Team needs: QB, EDGE, CB, DT, RB
Notable free agents: QB Kirk Cousins, EDGE Danielle Hunter, EDGE Marcus Davenport, WR K.J. Osborn, QB Josh Dobbs
12. Denver Broncos (8-9)
Team needs: DT, S, EDGE, LB, CB, RB
Notable free agents: LB Josey Jewell, S Kareem Jackson, C Lloyd Cushenberry, TE Adam Trautman
13. Las Vegas Raiders (8-9)
Team needs: DT, OT, OG, CB, LB, QB, RB
Notable free agents: RB Josh Jacobs, C Andre James, TE Austin Hooper, OL Jermaine Eluemunor
14. New Orleans Saints (9-8)
Team needs: OG, TE, EDGE, DT, S
Notable free agents: OG Andrus Peat, QB Jameis Winston, OT James Hurst, LB Zack Baun, TE Jimmy Graham
15. Indianapolis Colts (9-8)
Team needs: CB, S, WR, DT, EDGE, LB
Notable free agents: DT Grover Stewart, CB Kenny Moore, QB Gardner Minshew, WR Michael Pittman Jr., RB Zack Moss
16. Seattle Seahawks (9-8)
Team needs: OG, S, EDGE, LB, DT
Notable free agents: OG Damien Lewis, LB Devin Bush, LB Jordyn Brooks, QB Drew Lock, LB Bobby Wagner, DT Leonard Williams, EDGE Frank Clark
17. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)
Team needs: OG, DT, EDGE, WR, S, CB
Notable free agents: EDGE Josh Allen, EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson, WR Calvin Ridley, OG Ezra Cleveland
18. Cincinnati Bengals (9-8)
Team needs: OT, OG, C, DT, WR
Notable free agents: DT D.J. Reader, WR Tyler Boyd, WR Tee Higgins, OT Jonah Williams, TE Irv Smith
19. Los Angeles Rams (10-7)
Team needs: OT, RB, CB, S, EDGE
Notable free agents: S Jordan Fuller, OG Kevin Dotson, S John Johnson, LB Troy Reeder
20. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)
Team needs: OT, CB, LB, OG, QB
Notable free agents: CB Levi Wallace, DT Montravius Adams, QB Mason Rudolph, EDGE Markus Golden
21. Miami Dolphins (11-6)
Team needs: TE, OG, CB, DT, LB
Notable free agents: C Connor Williams, DT Christian Wilkins, OG Isaiah Wynn, OG Robert Hunt, DT Raekwon Davis, LB Jerome Baker
22. Philadelphia Eagles (11-6)
Team needs: RB, EDGE, CB, TE, DT
Notable free agents: C Jason Kelce, DT Fletcher Cox, EDGE Brandon Graham, RB D'Andre Swift, RB Rashaad Penny
23. Houston Texans (via trade with 11-6 Browns)
Team needs: DT, EDGE, LB, CB, TE, OG, WR
Notable free agents: TE Dalton Schultz, DT Sheldon Rankins, CB Steven Nelson, EDGE Jonathan Greenard, CB Tavierre Thomas, EDGE Derek Barnett
24. Dallas Cowboys (12-5)
Team needs: C, RB, CB, DT, OG
Notable free agents: OT Tyron Smith, RB Tony Pollard, CB Stephon Gilmore, C Tyler Biadasz, EDGE Dorance Armstrong
25. Green Bay Packers (9-8)
Team needs: S, OG, C, EDGE, RB, QB
Notable free agents: S Darnell Savage, RB A.J. Dillon, OT Yosh Nijman, OG Jon Runyan
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8)
Team needs: OG, C, LB, S, DT, QB
Notable free agents: WR Mike Evans, LB Devin White, LB Lavonte David, QB Baker Mayfield, S Antoine Winfield Jr.
27. Arizona Cardinals (via trade with 10-7 Texans)
Team needs: CB, DT, EDGE, LB, OG, WR
Notable free agents: WR Hollywood Brown, DT Leki Fotu, CB Antonio Hamilton, EDGE L.J. Collier, TE Geoff Swaim
28. Buffalo Bills (11-6)
Team needs: CB, S, DT, EDGE, WR, LB
Notable free agents: S Micah Hyde, EDGE Leonard Floyd, RB Damien Harris, WR Gabe Davis, EDGE Shaq Lawson, EDGE A.J. Epenesa
29. Detroit Lions (12-5)
Team needs: CB, OG, DT, EDGE, WR
Notable free agents: EDGE Romeo Okwara, S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, OG Halapoulivaati Vaitai, OG Jonah Jackson, CB Emmanuel Moseley, WR Donovan Peoples-Jones
30. Baltimore Ravens (13-4)
Team needs: OG, OT, CB, DT, RB, EDGE
Notable free agents: WR Odell Beckham Jr., OG Kevin Zeitler, DT Michael Pierce, LB Patrick Queen, EDGE Jadeveon Clowney, RB J.K. Dobbins
31. San Francisco 49ers (12-5)
Team needs: OT, OG, C, CB, TE, S
Notable free agents: DT Javon Kinlaw, QB Sam Darnold, EDGE Clelin Ferrell, S Tashaun Gipson, EDGE Chase Young
32. Kansas City Chiefs (11-6)
Team needs: OT, WR, CB, DT, EDGE
Notable free agents: DT Chris Jones, LB Drue Tranquill, S Mike Edwards, LB Willie Gay Jr., CB L'Jarius Sneed, OT Donovan Smith
Teams without a first-round pick
Cleveland Browns (11-6)
Team needs: OT, EDGE, DT, S, RB, OG
Notable free agents: EDGE Za'Darius Smith, DT Shelby Harris, S Grant Delpit, DT Maurice Hurst, DT Jordan Elliott
Carolina Panthers (2-15)
Team needs: WR, RB, OG, OT, CB, DT, EDGE
Notable free agents: EDGE Justin Houston, EDGE Brian Burns, LB Frankie Luvu, S Jeremy Chinn, WR DJ Chark