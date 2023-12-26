The 2024 NFL Draft is still four months away, but fans of some teams (looking at you Bears, Cardinals, Commanders, Patriots and Giants) are already thinking ahead to April.

Here is the current draft order with Monday's Week 16 Christmas tripleheader down to Ravens-49ers, according to Tankathon.

Note: Team needs are built out based on the projected free agents and are not necessarily a reflection of the current situation. Some team needs are more for depth rather than an immediate starter.

1. Chicago Bears (via trade with 2-13 Panthers)

Team needs: OG, C, EDGE, DT, WR

Notable free agents: EDGE Yannick Ngakoue, TE Robert Tonyan, CB Jaylon Johnson, WR Darnell Mooney

Panthers remaining schedule: at Jaguars, vs. Buccaneers

Team needs: CB, DT, EDGE, LB, OG, WR

Notable free agents: WR Hollywood Brown, DT Leku Fotu, CB Antonio Hamilton, EDGE L.J. Collier

Remaining schedule: at Eagles, vs. Seahawks

Team needs: OG, C, TE, LB, EDGE, QB

Notable free agents: DB Kamren Curl, RB Antonio Gibson, WR Curtis Samuel, QB Jacoby Brissett, CB Kendall Fuller

Remaining schedule: vs. 49ers, vs. Cowboys

Team needs: OT, DT, TE, WR, LB

Notable free agents: TE Hunter Henry, OT Trent Brown, TE Mike Gesicki, EDGE Josh Uche, S Kyle Dugger, Ezekiel Elliott

Remaining schedule: vs. Rams, vs. Eagles

Team needs: QB, OG, C, CB, DT, EDGE, WR, RB

Notable free agents: CB Adoree Jackson, RB Saquon Barkley, WR Parris Campbell, LB Isaiah Simmons

Remaining schedule: at Bills, vs. Jets

Team needs: CB, DT, TE, RB, LB

Notable free agents: RB Austin Ekeler, LB Kenneth Murray, TE Gerald Everett, RB Josh Kelley, CB Michael Davis

Remaining schedule: at Broncos, vs. Chiefs

Team needs: WR, OT, DT, EDGE, RB

Notable free agents: QB Ryan Tannehill, RB Derrick Henry, DT Denico Autry, DT Teair Tart, OT Chris Hubbard

Remaining schedule: at Texans, vs. Jaguars

Team needs: OT, OG, S, LB, EDGE, WR

Notable free agents: EDGE Carl Lawson, RB Dalvin Cook, OT Duane Brown, EDGE Bryce Huff, WR Mecole Hardman

Remaining schedule: at Browns, at Patriots

Team needs: QB, LB, WR, EDGE, CB, S

Notable free agents: CB Jeff Okudah, EDGE Calais Campbell, EDGE Bud Dupree, RB Cordarrelle Patterson, C Matt Hennessy, WR Van Jefferson

Remaining schedule: at Bears, at Saints

Team needs: OG, TE, EDGE, DT, S

Notable free agents: OG Andrus Peat, QB Jameis Winston, OT James Hurst, LB Zack Baun, TE Jimmy Graham

Remaining schedule: at Buccaneers, vs. Falcons

Team needs: S, OG, C, EDGE, RB, QB

Notable free agents: S Darnell Savage, RB A.J. Dillon, OT Yosh Nijman, OG Jon Runyan

Remaining schedule: at Vikings, vs. Bears

Team needs: DT, OT, OG, CB, LB, QB, RB

Notable free agents: RB Josh Jacobs, C Andre James, TE Austin Hooper, OL Jermaine Eluemunor

|Remaining schedule: at Colts, vs. Broncos

Team needs: DT, S, EDGE, LB, CB, RB

Notable free agents: LB Josey Jewell, S Kareem Jackson, C Lloyd Cushenberry, TE Adam Trautman

Remaining schedule: vs. Patriots, vs. Chargers, at Raiders

Team needs: QB, EDGE, CB, DT, RB

Notable free agents: QB Kirk Cousins, EDGE Danielle Hunter, EDGE Marcus Davenport, WR K.J. Osborn, QB Josh Dobbs

Remaining schedule: vs. Packers, at Lions

Team needs: OT, CB, LB, OG, QB

Notable free agents: CB Levi Wallace, DT Montravius Adams, QB Mason Rudolph, EDGE Markus Golden

Remaining schedule: at Seahawks, at Ravens

Team needs: OT, OG, C, DT, WR

Notable free agents: DT D.J. Reader, WR Tyler Boyd, WR Tee Higgins, OT Jonah Williams, TE Irv Smith

Remaining schedule: at Chiefs, vs. Browns

Team needs: CB, S, WR, DT, EDGE, LB

Notable free agents: DT Grover Stewart, CB Kenny Moore, QB Gardner Minshew, WR Michael Pittman Jr., RB Zack Moss

Remaining schedule: vs. Raiders, vs. Texans

Team needs: OG, C, LB, S, DT, QB

Notable free agents: WR Mike Evans, LB Devin White, LB Lavonte David, QB Baker Mayfield, S Antoine Winfield Jr.

Remaining schedule: vs. Jaguars, vs. Saints, at Panthers

Team needs: OG, S, EDGE, LB, DT

Notable free agents: OG Damien Lewis, LB Devin Bush, LB Jordyn Brooks, QB Drew Lock, LB Bobby Wagner, DT Leonard Williams, EDGE Frank Clark

Remaining schedule: vs. Steelers, at Cardinals

Team needs: OG, DT, EDGE, WR, S, CB

Notable free agents: EDGE Josh Allen, EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson, WR Calvin Ridley, OG Ezra Cleveland

Remaining schedule: vs. Panthers, at Titans

Team needs: OT, RB, CB, S, EDGE

Notable free agents: S Jordan Fuller, OG Kevin Dotson, S John Johnson, LB Troy Reeder

Remaining schedule: at Giants, at 49ers

Team needs: CB, S, DT, EDGE, WR, LB

Notable free agents: S Micah Hyde, EDGE Leonard Floyd, RB Damien Harris, WR Gabe Davis, EDGE Shaq Lawson, EDGE A.J. Epenesa

Remaining schedule: vs. Patriots, at Dolphins

Team needs: OT, WR, CB, DT, EDGE

Notable free agents: DT Chris Jones, LB Drue Tranquill, S Mike Edwards, LB Willie Gay Jr., CB L'Jarius Sneed, OT Donovan Smith

Remaining schedule: vs. Bengals, at Chargers

Team needs: C, RB, CB, DT, OG

Notable free agents: OT Tyron Smith, RB Tony Pollard, CB Stephon Gilmore, C Tyler Biadasz, EDGE Dorance Armstrong

Remaining schedule: vs. Lions, at Commanders

Team needs: CB, OG, DT, EDGE, WR

Notable free agents: EDGE Romeo Okwara, S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, OG Halapoulivaati Vaitai, OG Jonah Jackson, CB Emmanuel Moseley, WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

Remaining schedule: at Cowboys, vs. Vikings

Team needs: TE, OG, CB, DT, LB

Notable free agents: C Connor Williams, DT Christian Wilkins, OG Isaiah Wynn, OG Robert Hunt, DT Raekwon Davis, LB Jerome Baker

Remaining schedule: at Ravens, vs. Bills

Team needs: RB, EDGE, CB, TE, DT

Notable free agents: C Jason Kelce, DT Fletcher Cox, EDGE Brandon Graham, RB D'Andre Swift, RB Rashaad Penny

Remaining schedule: vs. Cardinals, at Giants

Team needs: OT, OG, C, CB, TE, S

Notable free agents: DT Javon Kinlaw, QB Sam Darnold, EDGE Clelin Ferrell, S Tashaun Gipson, EDGE Chase Young

Remaining schedule: vs. Ravens, at Commanders, vs. Rams

Team needs: OG, OT, CB, DT, RB, EDGE

Notable free agents: WR Odell Beckham Jr., OG Kevin Zeitler, DT Michael Pierce, LB Patrick Queen, EDGE Jadeveon Clowney, RB J.K. Dobbins

Remaining schedule: at 49ers, vs. Dolphins, vs. Steelers

Teams without a first-round pick



Cleveland Browns (10-5)

Team needs: OT, EDGE, DT, S, RB, OG

Notable free agents: EDGE Za'Darius Smith, DT Shelby Harris, S Grant Delpit, DT Maurice Hurst, DT Jordan Elliott

Carolina Panthers (2-13)

Team needs: WR, RB, OG, OT, CB, DT, EDGE

Notable free agents: EDGE Justin Houston, EDGE Brian Burns, LB Frankie Luvu, S Jeremy Chinn, WR DJ Chark