The 2024 NFL Draft is still six months away but fans are in for another treat as Chicago is in a position to alter the course of its franchise with two overall selections in the top five. There is another handful of eligible quarterbacks projected to be taken in the first round as well.
Here is the current draft order just prior to the late window of games kicking off in Week 8, according to Tankathon.
Note: Team needs are built out based on the projected free agents and are not necessarily a reflection of the current situation. Some team needs are more for depth rather than an immediate starter.
1. Chicago Bears (via trade with 1-6 Panthers)
Team needs: OG, C, EDGE, DT, WR
Notable free agents: EDGE Yannick Ngakoue, TE Robert Tonyan, CB Jaylon Johnson, WR Darnell Mooney, RB D'Onta Foreman
2. Arizona Cardinals (1-6)
Team needs: CB, DT, EDGE, LB, OG, WR
Notable free agents: WR Hollywood Brown, QB Josh Dobbs, DT Leku Fotu, CB Antonio Hamilton, EDGE L.J. Collier
3. New York Giants (2-6)
Team needs: OG, C, CB, DT, EDGE, WR, RB, QB
Notable free agents: DT Leonard Williams, CB Adoree Jackson, RB Saquon Barkley, WR Parris Campbell, LB Isaiah Simmons
4. New England Patriots (2-6)
Team needs: OT, DT, TE, WR, LB
Notable free agents: TE Hunter Henry, OT Trent Brown, TE Mike Gesicki, EDGE Josh Uche, S Kyle Dugger, Ezekiel Elliott
5. Chicago Bears (2-5)
Team needs: OG, C, EDGE, DT, WR
Notable free agents: EDGE Yannick Ngakoue, TE Robert Tonyan, CB Jaylon Johnson, WR Darnell Mooney, RB D'Onta Foreman
6. Green Bay Packers (2-5)
Team needs: S, OG, C, EDGE, RB, QB
Notable free agents: EDGE Rashan Gary, S Darnell Savage, RB A.J. Dillon, OT Yosh Nijman, OG Jon Runyan
7. Denver Broncos (2-5)
Team needs: DT, S, EDGE, LB, CB, RB
Notable free agents: LB Josey Jewell, EDGE Frank Clark, S Kareem Jackson, C Lloyd Cushenberry, TE Adam Trautman
8. Los Angeles Chargers (2-4)
Team needs: CB, DT, TE, RB, LB
Notable free agents: RB Austin Ekeler, LB Kenneth Murray, TE Gerald Everett, RB Josh Kelley, CB Michael Davis
9. Indianapolis Colts (3-5)
Team needs: CB, S, WR, DT, EDGE, LB
Notable free agents: DT Grover Stewart, CB Kenny Moore, QB Gardner Minshew, WR Michael Pittman Jr., RB Zack Moss
10. Los Angeles Rams (3-5)
Team needs: OT, RB, CB, S, EDGE
Notable free agents: WR Van Jefferson, S Jordan Fuller, OG Kevin Dotson, S John Johnson, LB Troy Reeder
11. Washington Commanders (3-5)
Team needs: OG, C, TE, LB, EDGE, QB
Notable free agents: EDGE Chase Young, EDGE Montez Sweat, DB Kamren Curl, RB Antonio Gibson, WR Curtis Samuel, QB Jacoby Brissett
12. Las Vegas Raiders (3-4)
Team needs: DT, OT, OG, CB, LB, QB, RB
Notable free agents: RB Josh Jacobs, C Andre James, CB Marcus Peters, TE Austin Hooper, OL Jermaine Eluemunor
13. Arizona Cardinals (via trade with 3-4 Texans)
Team needs: CB, DT, EDGE, LB, OG, WR
Notable free agents: WR Hollywood Brown, QB Josh Dobbs, DT Leku Fotu, CB Antonio Hamilton, EDGE L.J. Collier
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4)
Team needs: OG, C, LB, S, DT, QB
Notable free agents: WR Mike Evans, LB Devin White, LB Lavonte David, QB Baker Mayfield, S Antonio Winfield Jr.
15. Tennessee Titans (3-4)
Team needs: WR, OT, DT, EDGE, RB
Notable free agents: QB Ryan Tannehill, RB Derrick Henry, DT Denico Autry, DT Teair Tart, OT Chris Hubbard
16. New Orleans Saints (4-4)
Team needs: OG, TE, EDGE, DT, S
Notable free agents: OG Andrus Peat, QB Jameis Winston, OT James Hurst, LB Zack Baun, TE Jimmy Graham
17. Cincinnati Bengals (3-3)
Team needs: OT, OG, C, DT, WR
Notable free agents: DT D.J. Reader, WR Tyler Body, WR Tee Higgins, OT Jonah Williams, TE Irv Smith
18. New York Jets (4-3)
Team needs: OT, OG, S, LB, EDGE, WR
Notable free agents: EDGE Carl Lawson, RB Dalvin Cook, OT Duane Brown, EDGE Bryce Huff, WR Mecole Hardman
19. Atlanta Falcons (4-4)
Team needs: QB, LB, WR, EDGE, CB, S
Notable free agents: CB Jeff Okudah, EDGE Calais Campbell, EDGE Bud Dupree, RB Cordarrelle Patterson, C Matt Hennessy
20. Minnesota Vikings (4-4)
Team needs: QB, EDGE, CB, DT, RB
Notable free agents: QB Kirk Cousins, EDGE Danielle Hunter, EDGE Marcus Davenport, OG Ezra Cleveland, WR K.J. Osborn
21. Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3)
Team needs: OT, CB, LB, OG, QB
Notable free agents: CB Levi Wallace, DT Montravius Adams, QB Mason Rudolph, EDGE Markus Golden
22. Buffalo Bills (5-3)
Team needs: CB, S, DT, EDGE, WR, LB
Notable free agents: S Micah Hyde, EDGE Leonard Floyd, RB Damien Harris, WR Gabe Davis, EDGE Shaq Lawson, EDGE A.J. Epenesa
23. Seattle Seahawks (4-2)
Team needs: OG, S, EDGE, LB, DT
Notable free agents: OG Damien Lewis, LB Devin Bush, LB Jordyn Brooks, QB Drew Lock, LB Bobby Wagner, OT Jake Curhan
24. Houston Texans (via trade with 4-2 Browns)
Team needs: DT, EDGE, LB, CB, TE, OG, WR
Notable free agents: TE Dalton Schultz, DT Sheldon Rankins, CB Steven Nelson, EDGE Jonathan Greenard, CB Tavierre Thomas
25. Dallas Cowboys (5-2)
Team needs: C, RB, CB, DT, OG
Notable free agents: OT Tyron Smith, RB Tony Pollard, CB Stephon Gilmore, C Tyler Biadasz, EDGE Dorance Armstrong
26. San Francisco 49ers (5-2)
Team needs: OT, OG, C, CB, TE, S
Notable free agents: DT Javon Kinlaw, QB Sam Darnold, EDGE Clelin Ferrell, S Tashaun Gipson
27. Baltimore Ravens (5-2)
Team needs: OG, OT, CB, DT, RB, EDGE
Notable free agents: WR Odell Beckham Jr., OG Kevin Zeitler, DT Michael Pierce, LB Patrick Queen, EDGE Jadeveon Clowney, RB J.K. Dobbins
28. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2)
Team needs: OG, DT, EDGE, WR, S, CB
Notable free agents: EDGE Josh Allen, EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson, WR Calvin Ridley, OG Ben Bartch, DT Dawuane Smoot
29. Detroit Lions (5-2)
Team needs: CB, OG, DT, EDGE, WR
Notable free agents: EDGE Romeo Okwara, S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, OG Halapoulivaati Vaitai, OG Jonah Jackson, CB Emmanuel Moseley
30. Miami Dolphins (6-2)
Team needs: TE, OG, CB, DT, LB
Notable free agents: C Connor Williams, DT Christian Wilkins, OG Isaiah Wynn, OG Robert Hunt, DT Raekwon Davis, LB Jerome Baker
31. Kansas City Chiefs (6-1)
Team needs: OT, WR, CB, DT, EDGE
Notable free agents: DT Chris Jones, LB Drue Tranquill, S Mike Edwards, LB Willie Gay Jr., CB L'Jarius Sneed, OT Donovan Smith
32. Philadelphia Eagles (7-1)
Team needs: RB, EDGE, CB, TE, DT
Notable free agents: C Jason Kelce, DT Fletcher Cox, EDGE Derek Barnett, EDGE Brandon Graham, RB D'Andre Swift, RB Rashaad Penny
Teams without a first-round pick
Cleveland Browns (4-2)
Team needs: OT, EDGE, DT, S, RB, OG
Notable free agents: EDGE Za'Darius Smith, DT Shelby Harris, S Grant Delpit, DT Maurice Hurst, WR Donovan Peoples-Jones
Carolina Panthers (1-6)
Team needs: WR, RB, OG, OT, CB, DT, EDGE
Notable free agents: EDGE Justin Houston, EDGE Brian Burns, LB Frankie Luvu, S Jeremy Chinn, WR DJ Chark