The 2024 NFL Draft is over six months away but fans are in for another treat as Chicago is in a position to alter the course of its franchise with the first two overall selections. There is another handful of eligible quarterbacks projected to be taken in the first round as well.

Here is the current draft order, before "Sunday Night Football," according to Tankathon.

Note: Team needs are built out based on the projected free agents and are not necessarily a reflection of the current situation. Some team needs are more for depth rather than an immediate starter.

1. Chicago Bears (via trade with 0-6 Panthers)

Team needs: OG, C, EDGE, DT, WR

Notable free agents: EDGE Yannick Ngakoue, TE Robert Tonyan, CB Jaylon Johnson, WR Darnell Mooney, RB D'Onta Foreman

2. Chicago Bears (1-5)

Team needs: DT, S, EDGE, LB, CB, RB

Notable free agents: LB Josey Jewell, EDGE Frank Clark, S Kareem Jackson, C Lloyd Cushenberry, TE Adam Trautman

Team needs: CB, DT, EDGE, LB, OG, WR

Notable free agents: WR Hollywood Brown, QB Josh Dobbs, DT Leku Fotu, CB Antonio Hamilton, EDGE L.J. Collier

Team needs: OG, C, CB, DT, EDGE, WR, RB, QB

Notable free agents: DT Leonard Williams, CB Adoree Jackson, RB Saquon Barkley, WR Parris Campbell, LB Isaiah Simmons

Team needs: OT, DT, TE, WR, LB

Notable free agents: TE Hunter Henry, OT Trent Brown, TE Mike Gesicki, EDGE Josh Uche, S Kyle Dugger, Ezekiel Elliott

Team needs: QB, EDGE, CB, DT, RB

Notable free agents: QB Kirk Cousins, EDGE Danielle Hunter, EDGE Marcus Davenport, OG Ezra Cleveland, WR K.J. Osborn

Team needs: WR, OT, DT, EDGE, RB

Notable free agents: QB Ryan Tannehill, RB Derrick Henry, DT Denico Autry, DT Teair Tart, OT Chris Hubbard

Team needs: S, OG, C, EDGE, RB, QB

Notable free agents: EDGE Rashan Gary, S Darnell Savage, RB A.J. Dillon, OT Yosh Nijman, OG Jon Runyan

Team needs: OG, TE, EDGE, DT, S

Notable free agents: OG Andrus Peat, QB Jameis Winston, OT James Hurst, LB Zack Baun, TE Jimmy Graham

Team needs: QB, LB, WR, EDGE, CB, S

Notable free agents: CB Jeff Okudah, EDGE Calais Campbell, EDGE Bud Dupree, RB Cordarrelle Patterson, C Matt Hennessy

12. Arizona Cardinals (via trade with 3-3 Texans)

Team needs: CB, S, WR, DT, EDGE, LB

Notable free agents: DT Grover Stewart, CB Kenny Moore, QB Gardner Minshew, WR Michael Pittman Jr., RB Zack Moss

Team needs: DT, OT, OG, CB, LB, QB, RB

Notable free agents: RB Josh Jacobs, C Andre James, CB Marcus Peters, TE Austin Hooper, OL Jermaine Eluemunor

Team needs: OG, C, TE, LB, EDGE, QB

Notable free agents: EDGE Chase Young, EDGE Montez Sweat, DB Kamren Curl, RB Antonio Gibson, WR Curtis Samuel, QB Jacoby Brissett

Team needs: OT, OG, S, LB, EDGE, WR

Notable free agents: EDGE Carl Lawson, RB Dalvin Cook, OT Duane Brown, EDGE Bryce Huff, WR Mecole Hardman

Team needs: OT, OG, C, DT, WR

Notable free agents: DT D.J. Reader, WR Tyler Body, WR Tee Higgins, OT Jonah Williams, TE Irv Smith

Team needs: CB, DT, TE, RB, LB

Notable free agents: RB Austin Ekeler, LB Kenneth Murray, TE Gerald Everett, RB Josh Kelley, CB Michael Davis

Team needs: OT, RB, CB, S, EDGE

Notable free agents: WR Van Jefferson, S Jordan Fuller, OG Kevin Dotson, S John Johnson, LB Troy Reeder

20. Houston Texans (via trade with 3-2 Browns)

Team needs: DT, EDGE, LB, CB, TE, OG, WR

Notable free agents: TE Dalton Schultz, DT Sheldon Rankins, CB Steven Nelson, EDGE Jonathan Greenard, CB Tavierre Thomas

Team needs: OG, S, EDGE, LB, DT

Notable free agents: OG Damien Lewis, LB Devin Bush, LB Jordyn Brooks, QB Drew Lock, LB Bobby Wagner, OT Jake Curhan

Team needs: C, RB, CB, DT, OG

Notable free agents: OT Tyron Smith, RB Tony Pollard, CB Stephon Gilmore, C Tyler Biadasz, EDGE Dorance Armstrong

Team needs: OT, CB, LB, OG, QB

Notable free agents: CB Levi Wallace, DT Montravius Adams, QB Mason Rudolph, EDGE Markus Golden

Team needs: CB, S, DT, EDGE, WR, LB

Notable free agents: S Micah Hyde, EDGE Leonard Floyd, RB Damien Harris, WR Gabe Davis, EDGE Shaq Lawson, EDGE A.J. Epenesa

Team needs: OG, C, LB, S, DT, QB

Notable free agents: WR Mike Evans, LB Devin White, LB Lavonte David, QB Baker Mayfield, S Antonio Winfield Jr.

Team needs: OG, DT, EDGE, WR, S, CB

Notable free agents: EDGE Josh Allen, EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson, WR Calvin Ridley, OG Ben Bartch, DT Dawuane Smoot

Team needs: OG, OT, CB, DT, RB, EDGE

Notable free agents: WR Odell Beckham Jr., OG Kevin Zeitler, DT Michael Pierce, LB Patrick Queen, EDGE Jadeveon Clowney, RB J.K. Dobbins

Team needs: CB, OG, DT, EDGE, WR

Notable free agents: EDGE Romeo Okwara, S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, OG Halapoulivaati Vaitai, OG Jonah Jackson, CB Emmanuel Moseley

Team needs: TE, OG, CB, DT, LB

Notable free agents: C Connor Williams, DT Christian Wilkins, OG Isaiah Wynn, OG Robert Hunt, DT Raekwon Davis, LB Jerome Baker

Team needs: OT, OG, C, CB, TE, S

Notable free agents: DT Javon Kinlaw, QB Sam Darnold, EDGE Clelin Ferrell, S Tashaun Gipson

Team needs: OT, WR, CB, DT, EDGE

Notable free agents: DT Chris Jones, LB Drue Tranquill, S Mike Edwards, LB Willie Gay Jr., CB L'Jarius Sneed, OT Donovan Smith

Team needs: RB, EDGE, CB, TE, DT

Notable free agents: C Jason Kelce, DT Fletcher Cox, EDGE Derek Barnett, EDGE Brandon Graham, RB D'Andre Swift, RB Rashaad Penny

Teams without a first-round pick

Cleveland Browns (3-2)

Team needs: OT, EDGE, DT, S, RB, OG

Notable free agents: EDGE Za'Darius Smith, DT Shelby Harris, S Grant Delpit, DT Maurice Hurst, WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

Carolina Panthers (0-6)

Team needs: WR, RB, OG, OT, CB, DT, EDGE

Notable free agents: EDGE Justin Houston, EDGE Brian Burns, LB Frankie Luvu, S Jeremy Chinn, WR DJ Chark