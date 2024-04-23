The Denver Broncos traded for former New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson this week, but that doesn't mean they are changing their plans at the quarterback position entering the 2024 NFL Draft. At No. 12 overall, Denver could select Washington's Michael Penix Jr. or Oregon's Bo Nix, but the Broncos could also trade up for their man.

During a recent interview on 104.3 The Fan's Stokley and Josh, legendary quarterback Peyton Manning said that the Broncos have an affinity for Michigan's J.J. McCarthy.

"I know Denver is very interested in him and it sounded like a place he'd love to come to but it's a little bit out of his control," Manning said, via Denver Sports.

Manning said he spoke on the phone with McCarthy, who was, "impressive to talk to." Many mock drafts have McCarthy being selected No. 5 overall by a team like the Minnesota Vikings, who trade up to select their new franchise quarterback. If Denver truly wants McCarthy, general manager George Paton may have to strike a deal to move up the draft board.

Appearing on "The Adam Schefter Podcast," McCarthy recently called the Broncos a stylistic fit, and that Sean Payton had "so many great words of advice" in the pre-draft process.

McCarthy went a perfect 15-0 for the Wolverines in 2023, and won the College Football Playoff National Championship. Over the past two years, he threw 44 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions. In all, McCarthy went 27-1 as the starter at Michigan, which is good enough for third-best by any quarterback in FBS history. However, he's set to become the first quarterback drafted in the top 10 with zero college seasons of 3,000 passing yards or 500 rushing yards since Joey Harrington in 2002. Still, NFL teams see the 21-year-old passer as someone with a high ceiling at the next level. The Broncos apparently being one of them.