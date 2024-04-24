The 2024 NFL Draft will be conducted in Detroit, with the festivities beginning with the first round on Thursday. The next two rounds take place Friday and the remaining four will be held on Saturday. A total of 257 players will be selected during the three-day event, with anywhere from four to six quarterbacks expected to be chosen in the opening round. As usual, speculation is running wild regarding which player will be drafted by which team. The only one that appears to be a sure thing is USC quarterback Caleb Williams, who is expected to be taken with the No. 1 overall pick by the Chicago Bears. The latest 2024 NFL Draft props list that happening at -20000 (risk $20,000 to win $100).

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and went 636-534-34 on his ATS picks from 2017-23, which returned almost $4,900 to $100 players.

In his time as a CBS Sports NFL editor, White was also widely recognized as one of the nation's premier NFL Draft experts. Every spring, he put together seven-round mock drafts read by millions, including trades he expects. No stone is left unturned in White's draft analysis.

This is the same expert who, very early in the 2018 draft process, bet Baker Mayfield to go No. 1 overall at 25-1. He also was ahead of the Trey Lance to 49ers prediction in 2021, giving it out at 3-1 on the Early Edge podcast.

In 2022, White hit five of his eight best bets at +200 or shorter odds, including Sauce Gardner to be a top-five pick at -120, Panthers to take an offensive lineman first at +110, Over 2 first-round safeties selected at +125, Aiden Hutchinson Over pick 1.5 at +140 and Kenny Pickett to be the first QB drafted at +140. He also hit on the Texans going defensive back first at +350, so anyone who followed along with those picks had a huge payday.

Top 2024 NFL Draft longshot prop picks

One of the 2024 NFL Draft longshot prop bets White recommends: Take Brock Bowers being selected by the Denver Broncos on Thursday, which currently brings a +1000 (risk $100 to win $1000) payout. Denver's quarterback situation is not ideal, even after the team acquired Zach Wilson from the New York Jets to compete with Jarrett Stidham for the starting job, so taking a signal-caller at No. 12 is a possibility.

However, the Broncos selection a quarterback isn't guaranteed. Enter Bowers, who is projected by many to be the NFL's next elite tight end. The 6-4, 240-pounder was the top target in Georgia's passing game during his three-year tenure with the Bulldogs, leading the team in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches each season. Despite appearing in only 10 contests in 2023, he hauled in 56 passes for 714 yards and six TDs. Bowers is an excellent blocker, drawing comparisons to George Kittle. While many predict the Jets will select Bowers with the 10th overall pick on Thursday, White sees the Broncos calling his name if he's still available when their turn comes. See which other NFL Draft longshot props White loves here.

