After months of buildup and speculation, the final countdown to the 2024 NFL Draft is officially underway. The NFL Combine and Pro Days are all now in the books, and the Chicago Bears will be on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick in a matter of hours. The Bears are widely expected to select former USC quarterback and 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, who is the -20000 favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in the latest 2024 NFL Draft props. After the Bears make their pick official, life could get very interesting for NFL fans.

The top-five in the first round is rounded out by the Washington Commanders (2), New England Patriots (3), Arizona Cardinals (4), and Los Angeles Chargers (5). The Commanders and Patriots are in the market for an upgrade at quarterback, and with six quarterbacks receiving first-round buzz, there could be plenty of movement early on Thursday. Which 2024 NFL Draft player props should you target in your 2024 NFL Draft bets? Before locking in any 2024 NFL Draft prop bets of your own, you'll want to see what SprotsLine NFL expert Jason La Canfora has to say.

La Canfora has been covering the NFL since 2004 and spent 10 years as CBS's NFL Insider for "THE NFL TODAY" across all platforms. He continues to cover the NFL as an analyst and insider for The Washington Post and gathers information from a plethora of sources throughout the game.

La Canfora joined SportsLine as a wagering analyst in 2022, giving out weekly best bets and selections throughout the NFL season, appearing on live betting shows, and making other regular appearances on CBS Sports HQ and SportsLine.

Now he's turned his attention to the 2024 NFL Draft and has revealed his best prop bets and multiple longshot prop plays.

Top 2024 NFL Draft prop picks

One of the 2024 NFL Draft prop bets La Canfora recommends: Take Michael Penix Jr. drafted 32nd overall or earlier. The former Washington standout was one of the most efficient and productive quarterbacks in the country in 2023, leading the Huskies to a conference title and berth in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. He finished his final collegiate season with 4,903 yards, 36 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Penix was outstanding as a passer in college and followed that up by displaying elite athleticism during pre-draft workouts, running a 4.46-second 40-yard-dash at Washington's Pro Day.

"I don't mess with this sort of payout very often, but I would here. The media made more of the medicals than any team I spoke to about him. I very easily could see him going to the Vikings, Broncos, Raiders or Seahawks in the first half of the first round, and frankly at this point would be surprised if he didn't land there. There's so much production and upside. He makes NFL throws and is more than a good enough athlete," La Canfora told SportsLine.

How to make 2024 NFL Draft predictions

La Canfora also loves several other underdog NFL Draft props and is releasing a pair of monster 35-1 longshot picks.

