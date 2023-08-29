The work never seems to end in the NFL player evaluation world, which means front offices have already turned their attention toward the upcoming college football season in advance of the 2024 NFL Draft. With that in mind, let's continue our CBS Sports summer prospect series.

We've covered the offensive side of the ball with the quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs, tight ends, and offensive linemen. Now we enter our third installment on the defensive side of the ball after kicking it off with edge rushers and defensive tackles: linebackers. Only one, Iowa's Jack Campbell, was selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft as the Detroit Lions made him the 18th overall pick. Given how football has shifted more toward the passing game, inside linebackers have lost some of their value because they no longer need to clean up nearly as many running plays. However, as evidenced by players like San Francisco 49ers All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner and Baltimore Ravens All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith, the position can still lift an entire defense to new heights.

Here's an in-depth look at the current top linebackers with some pro comparisons from former longtime Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman and CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson, plus some names who could rise through the ranks in the upcoming season. The linebackers are ranked by their readiness for the NFL entering the 2023 college football season.

Honorable mention: Curtis Jacobs (Penn State)

5. Cedric Gray (North Carolina)

Height: 6-foot-2 | Weight: 235 pounds

6-foot-2 | 235 pounds Accolades/notable statistics: 2022 First-Team All ACC; 145 total tackles (most among Power 5 players), 12.0 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles (tied for second most among Power 5 players) in 2022

Rick Spielman's comp: Dorian Williams (Bills)

"I think he is athletic, but he needs better awareness on some of these angle blocks. He's a solid hitter and athletic in coverage. He can be effective as a blitzer through the A-gap. He knows how to work through edges and have an effect on a quarterback. I thought this guy was a borderline Day 2 guy right now."

Ryan Wilson's comp: Chazz Surratt (Jets)

"I liked him, but I didn't love him. I thought he could sometimes be a step slow on misdirection and he ran himself out of some plays by guessing. I want to see more instinctiveness in his game. I thought he was willing to take on blocks and fill gaps, but I don't love him."

Games to circle: vs. Miami (Oct. 14), at Clemson (Nov. 18)

Draft range: Third round

Final thoughts

Cedric Gray is built like a prototypical, modern linebacker. His explosion off the ball and larger frame give him an edge over some other prospects in this class, specifically when rushing the passer or chasing down a ball-carrier. He did have two interceptions and six passes defended despite the need to improve his instincts and play anticipation, so there's plenty to work with here if you're an NFL coach or scout trying to grade him. Gray could be a better tackler, but with better instincts, that issue should quickly disappear. Gray's biggest knock isn't physical, it's mental. With another year of seasoning under his belt, perhaps he arrives in April as a much more highly-touted prospect.

4. Smael Mondon Jr. (Georgia)

Height: 6-foot-3 | Weight: 225 pounds

6-foot-3 | 225 pounds Accolades/notable statistics: Led Georgia in tackles in 2022 (76) despite missing two games, second-most tackles for loss on team (8.0), two-time College Football Playoff national champion

Rick Spielman's take:

"He may not be very powerful taking on blocks, but I do recognize the athleticism in coverage. Especially for his length. Just a little awkward getting out of his transition and routes in front of him. Good closing speed. Once engaged with a block, he can struggle to get off. I did question some of the instinctual things."

Ryan Wilson's comp: Jabril Cox (Cowboys)

"He's insanely athletic, but his instincts aren't there yet. I was blown away by his athleticism. Super high motor. Played much bigger than his listed weight. The size and strength may give some pause. He needs to get more experience, which could help with the instincts."

Games to circle: vs. Miami (Oct. 14), at Clemson (Nov. 18)

Draft range: Second round or early third round

Final thoughts

Smael Mondon Jr. may not have the play instincts that come with extended years as a full-time starter because of Georgia's incredible depth, but his off-the-charts athleticism allows him to make up for a lot of things. His coverage skills are elite to where he can run any scheme when dropping back against the pass. Mond isn't the best once engaged on blocks because of his frame, but he's so agile that he's able to avoid opposing offensive linemen most of the time when blitzing. If he adds a little bit more weight while maintaining his athleticism, another year of playing in Kirby Smart's defense could shoot him up the draft boards come April.

3. Tommy Eichenberg (Ohio State)

Height: 6-foot-3 | Weight: 225 pounds

6-foot-3 | 225 pounds Accolades/notable statistics: 2022 First-Team All-Big Ten, 2022 Second-Team All-American, Led team in tackles (120) and tackles for loss (12.0) in 2022

Rick Spielman's comp: Drue Tranquill (Chiefs)

"At linebacker, I understand how important athleticism is, but right or wrong, I always put instincts as my No. 1 thing when watching linebackers. He's very instinctual and plays with high energy. His instincts against the run are high, plays downhill, wrap up tackler. Good enough range. He has awareness in zone coverage. I wouldn't play much man coverage with him. Smart, savvy and instinctive. Solid across the board."

Ryan Wilson's comp: Jerod Mayo (former Patriot)/Blake Martinez (former Packer)

"I like him a lot. Eichenberg is slightly less athletic than Jeremiah Trotter Jr., which is the concern I have. He could get lost in the middle of the field. I like a lot of what he brings, and he could contribute on his first day in the NFL as a starter."

Games to circle: vs. Penn State (Oct. 21), at Michigan (Nov. 25)

Draft range: Second round or third round

Final thoughts

Tommy Eichenberg may have the best play anticipation of any linebacker in this class. There are plays he made for Ohio State last season in which he beat a ball-carrier's blockers to the spot they needed to be, leading to a run-stuffing tackle. Eichenberg isn't going to be an elite coverage linebacker, but he can probably get by in zone coverage. He projects as a three-down NFL linebacker, but his margin for error at the next level is lower than some other prospects.

T-1. Barrett Carter (Clemson)

Height: 6-foot-1 | Weight: 230 pounds

6-foot-1 | 230 pounds Accolades/notable statistics: One of five Power 5 players since 2019 with 10+ TFL, 5+ sacks, multiple interceptions and multiple forced fumbles in season (did so in 2022, others include Louisville's Yasir Abdullah and Monty Montgomery in 2022, plus Georgia's Nakobe Dean in 2021 and and Clemson's Isaiah Simmons in 2019)

Rick Spielman's comp: Brian Asamoah (Vikings)

"My concern with him is his size and he plays in the slot a lot. He makes some incredible athletic plays. One that really stuck out to me is against Louisville [where] he leaped over the running back and ran down the quarterback. He's an effective blitzer if he's free. I recognize the athleticism, but the size is a bit of a concern. Is he going to get stuck inside? In space, he's always going to be involved."

Ryan Wilson's comp: Brian Asamoah (Vikings)

"I think Carter can sneak into the bottom of the first round [with another big season]."

Games to circle: vs. Florida State (Sept. 23), vs. Notre Dame (Nov 4), vs. North Carolina (Nov. 18)

Draft range: Third round

Final thoughts

Barrett Carter is the best athlete in the 2024 linebacker group. That athleticism is why he was a five-star recruit entering college. Some teams may be a little leery of him as a prospect at the next level because he plays a similar role that Clemson alum and 2020 eighth overall draft pick Isaiah Simmons had in college, a jack-of-all trades -- lining up as an edge rusher, linebacker and defensive back. His coverage abilities in the middle of the field are high, making his play style a fit in the modern day NFL. Should Carter catch the eye of the right coaching staff, he could be a first-round pick and thrive in the pros.

T-1. Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (Clemson)

Height: 6-foot-0 | Weight: 230 pounds

6-foot-0 | 230 pounds Accolades/notable statistics: 2022 Second-Team All-American, led team in tackles (92), tackles for loss (13.5) in 2022, co-led team in sacks (6.5) in 2022; 1 of 3 Power 5 players in 2022 with 13+ TFL, 6+ sacks and a pick-six joining Alabama's Will Anderson Jr., and TCU's Dee Winters

Rick Spielman's comp: Eric Kendricks (Chargers)

Note: Spielman drafted Kendricks 45th overall (second round) in the 2015 NFL Draft as the Vikings general manager

"I like him. He's undersized, but I think he's very smart and instinctive. He has good athletic skills. Quick to read and react in-line. He's a solid tackler, but his lack of length shows up on some of his missed tackles. He was a good athlete in zone coverage. He has a feel to get into a lot of throwing lanes, more so than I anticipated. I thought he did a nice job moving through blocks in space on screens. Good timing as a blitzer. Small linebacker and just like all small linebackers, he struggled getting off of blocks. He can be a solid three-down starter in the league, eventually. He's a better football player than an athlete. Athletically, he does show up on tape."

Ryan Wilson's comp: Malcolm Rodriguez (Lions)

"I liked him a lot. He's incredibly smart, good athlete, but not the best athlete. He's a really good player. I had some questions about the athleticism in space, in coverage."

Games to circle: vs. Florida State (Sept. 23), vs. Notre Dame (Nov 4), vs. North Carolina (Nov. 18)

Draft range: Second round

Final thoughts

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. plays like the son of an NFL All-Pro linebacker, which he is. His dad, Jeremiah Trotter, played in 11 NFL seasons, earning four Pro Bowl selections and a 2000 First-Team All-Pro nod across his eight years played with the Philadelphia Eagles (1998-2001, 2004-2006, 2009). Trotter is strong at anticipating pass-rush gaps when asked to blitz as well as throwing lanes when in coverage.

His tackling technique and positioning is fundamentally sound, which makes it easy to project as a starting-caliber player at the next level.