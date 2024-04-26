History was made Thursday in the 2024 NFL Draft, with six quarterbacks becoming first-round picks. Only one other time has the draft seen that many signal-callers come off the board on Day 1, and that was in 1983. But now comes the more important conversation: Which of this year's half-dozen quarterback investments are best positioned for long-term success?

Here's how we'd rank the team-quarterback pairings of Round 1:

6. Bo Nix and the Broncos

Selection: 12th overall

Stylistically, there might not have been a better fit for Nix than Denver, with coach Sean Payton preferring an efficient point guard for his controlled system. The concern is the surrounding setup. At 24, with no legitimate challenger in the quarterback room, Nix will be asked to produce immediately, even though his supporting cast doesn't necessarily resemble a true contender.

Selection: 8th overall

Penix has the deep ball that new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson oversaw with Matthew Stafford in Los Angeles. And the Falcons are built to compete for the playoffs right now. But, boy, is it tough to get a good read on the actual plan here with the ink practically still drying on Kirk Cousins' $180 million deal to lead this franchise. In a perfect world, Penix would sit and learn, but he'll also be 24 as a rookie.

4. Jayden Daniels and the Commanders

Selection: 2nd overall

The LSU product certainly adds electricity to Washington, and coordinator Kliff Kingsbury has a history of mentoring dual-threat types. But Kingsbury's Kyler Murray pairing didn't exactly develop as planned in Arizona, and Daniels' wiry frame and tendency to run will be cause for durability concerns. Call it a boom-or-bust pairing for a new regime bent on finding a home-run hitter under center.

3. Drake Maye and the Patriots

Selection: 3rd overall

Not so unlike the guy who went No. 1 overall, Maye would've been a solid fit for just about any team because of his prototypical blend of size, mobility and arm talent. He simply registers as the total package, and a more conservatively minded regime led by coach Jerod Mayo and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt could actually aid his early career development alongside veteran Jacoby Brissett.

Selection: 10th overall

This is a classic case of a more limited prospect landing in an ideal setting. That's not to say McCarthy isn't gifted; he's just a tougher projection, coming from a play-action-heavy system. Good for him, though, because his poise is now headed for a playoff-caliber lineup loaded with star skill talent and led by proven coaches on both sides of the ball. He should have Minnesota competitive immediately.

1. Caleb Williams and the Bears

Selection: 1st overall

How can you go with anyone else? Williams' unmatched dual-threat dynamism would've been a big get for any organization. The Bears did better upgrading their offensive infrastructure this offseason, too, ensuring Williams won't enter a barren scene. His gunslinging will inevitably get him into some trouble, but he and Chicago will be one of the must-see squads of 2024 thanks to their added juice.