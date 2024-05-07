The 2024 NFL Draft is in the books. Months of speculation have given way to projecting the upcoming season and beyond. Rather than evaluating the prospects, attention turns to evaluating the situations they are walking into, as well as how they could impact the overall outlook of the regular and postseasons.

CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Chris Trapasso and I answered general takeaways from this past draft and gazed into our crystal ball in an effort to predict NFL honors and more.

1. Who had the most success during the 2024 NFL Draft?



"Chicago may have had the most impactful draft with quarterback Caleb Williams and wide receiver Rome Odunze, but for the second consecutive year, I thought the Steelers did really well on a grander scale. They likely walked away with at least five starters, including three on the offensive line. They have two bigger running backs in Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, hired offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and signed quarterback Russell Wilson. They are built to run the ball downhill and then strategically target George Pickens on downfield attempts." -- Josh Edwards

"This is a layup, but have to take the open lane to the basket on this one. The first five selections -- Jayden Daniels, Johnny Newton, Mike Sainristil, Ben Sinnott and Luke McCaffrey -- will all be major contributors to the rebuild in Washington." -- Chris Trapasso

2. Who had the worst/most underwhelming draft class?

"Carolina took some chances on project-type prospects, but its strategy was clear: Add offensive skill talent to support Bryce Young. Tennessee's draft was more difficult to understand. It selected two offensive players to support second-year quarterback Will Levis. It missed out on Notre Dame's Joe Alt and took JC Latham, who played right tackle for Alabama. I do not understand why it would take Latham and move him to left tackle when it could have just taken Olu Fashanu. Most felt T'Vondre Sweat was going to fall, potentially outside of the top 100 overall after his DWI arrest. The rest of the draft did not move the needle much for me." -- Edwards

"They picked two project types with the first two selections in what is supposedly an "all-in" year for the Cowboys. Maybe that slogan shouldn't be uttered again by anyone at the top of the organization for a while. Marist Liufau has upside, but is a wildly inconsistent tackler and has to improve in coverage. My two favorite picks were Ryan Flournoy in Round 6 and Nathan Thomas in Round 7. Other than that, I viewed the Cowboys draft as one in which they mostly reached on their selections." -- Trapasso

3. Who will be the Offensive Rookie of the Year?

Caleb Williams, QB, USC (Bears)

"Low hanging fruit here, but Offensive Rookie of the Year is a quarterback award. Williams is walking into a situation in which he is throwing to wide receivers D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze, as well as to tight end Cole Kmet. The offensive line is probably average to above average. It is a great set of circumstances for a rookie quarterback." -- Edwards

"From blazing downfield speed, to over-the-shoulder grabs, to ridiculous YAC scampers, Nabers will ignite the Giants offense with his complete skill set en route to winning this award." -- Trapasso

4. Who will be the Defensive Rookie of the Year?



"The decision boiled down to Colts pass rusher Laiatu Latu and Arnold. I knew Trapasso was taking Latu, so I wanted to provide a different perspective. When it comes to Rookie of the Year honors, you are looking for an impact performer who is ready to contribute from Week 1. Arnold plays for a Detroit team that should make a run in the playoffs. It also has an attacking front, which should allow for him to capitalize on the back end." -- Edwards

Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA (Colts)

"Latu may not have immense potential because of his age, but he is as ready to go as any defensive prospect in this class, and the Colts had a massive need at the edge-rusher spot. With Anthony Richardson back entering Year 2, this Indianapolis squad should be more competitive, meaning more pass-rush opportunities for the super-diverse rusher from UCLA." -- Trapasso

5. Which rookie is most likely to be a Pro Bowl selection in Year 1?

"Caleb Williams and Terrion Arnold are certainly in the conversation if I believe they will win Rookie of the Year awards. However, in order to mix it up, I will say Turner. When looking at the NFC outside linebackers who were selected to the Pro Bowl last season, two of the three (Danielle Hunter and Haason Reddick) have moved to the AFC. Opportunity exists." -- Edwards

Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State (Saints)

"He's an instant impact right tackle on a team in dire need of that type of player. Size, balance, athleticism, length -- it's all there with Fuaga." -- Trapasso

6. Who will be the most impactful selection outside of the first round?

"Keenan Allen? Gone. Mike Williams? Gone. Austin Ekeler? Gone. Gerald Everett? Gone. Justin Herbert returns just 33.7% of last year's receptions, and that was likely higher than anticipated because Williams was limited to just three games. The Chargers will need someone to take on that workload. Josh Palmer and Quentin Johnston are the leading pass-catchers. McConkey is a player positioned to thrive early out of necessity." -- Edwards

Trey Benson, RB, Florida State (Cardinals)

"There's going to be plenty of attention paid to fellow rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. and incumbent starting running back James Conner. That will lead to Benson eventually wiggling his way into the No. 1 runner gig with the Cardinals that will provide sizable rushing lanes. He's big, fast and elusive -- the combination every team wants in its main ball-carrier." -- Trapasso

7. Which team with a top-10 selection is most likely to contend for a playoff spot?



"Atlanta is the team in the original top 10 overall draft order that jumps out because of the division in which it plays. The NFC South is wide open and the offense has the talent to hit the ground running with veteran Kirk Cousins under center. If the Falcons can avoid locker room drama, they could make a big jump." -- Edwards

Vikings

"Didn't start with a top-10 pick, but traded up to get one. Even if J.J. McCarthy doesn't play from Week 1 on -- I do think he'll be starting sooner than later -- this is a smartly rebuilt roster, even on the defensive side. And Brian Flores is one of the most aggressive and effective schemers on that side of the ball. Healthy Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison in Year 2, and T.J. Hockenson and Brian O'Neill slowly but surely coming back from injury? Yeah, this is a playoff-caliber team in Minnesota." -- Trapasso

8. Who will be the No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Carson Beck, QB, Georgia

"Georgia should have one of college football's best teams yet again, so talent evaluators will get an opportunity to see him play in high-stakes moments. Beck showed a lot of growth over the course of the 2023 season, so if he is able to continue on that trajectory, there is no reason to think Beck will not be in the mix for No. 1 overall." -- Edwards

Carson Beck, QB, Georgia

"While right now the 2025 quarterback class doesn't have the Caleb Williams type, a passer already penciled into this slot, when all is said and done, the experience, arm talent and production from Beck will earn him the top spot in next year's draft." -- Trapasso