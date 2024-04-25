Thursday night, 32 men will have their sports dreams realized when they hear their names called in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. It's an emotional moment for the players in attendance, when they put on the hat of their new team and waltz across the stage to greet commissioner Roger Goodell. However, this draft may be a little different.

According to a report from ESPN, commissioner Goodell underwent back surgery three weeks ago. He has reportedly done well in recovery, but it remains to be seen if he will offer his typical draft-day hugs to the newest members of the NFL family.

Players are always excited to be selected and greet Goodell on the stage. Some are even overly excited, such as when Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Danny Shelton picked up Goodell in celebration back in 2015. We will see if the commissioner is up for any special celebrations.

Goodell actually doesn't have many hugs to give out this year, as just 13 total prospects are slated to attend the event in downtown Detroit. It's possible six quarterbacks could go in the first round, but only three will be in attendance to hear their names called: Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels. For the full list of prospects that accepted invitations to the 2024 NFL Draft, click here.