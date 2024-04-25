Draft rumors and reports continue to pile in with the first round less than four hours from kicking off. The Chicago Bears, who hold the No. 1 and 9 picks tonight, are open to trading the 9th pick for the right price, according to The Athletic.

Most everyone has expected Chicago to use the pick to select receiver Rome Odunze, but the Bears may instead trade out of the pick in order to get more draft capital. Chicago currently has just four picks.

Teams that may possibly try to snag the ninth pick include the Broncos, Rams, Colts and Raiders. Each team has been rumored to possibly being interested in trading into a high draft pick in the first round.

The Rams, who currently have the 19th pick, are reportedly trying to make a splash that would include a move into the top-10. Many draft experts currently have the Rams selecting UCLA pass rusher Laiatu Latu with the 19th pick. If they move up, it's possible that the Rams -- who have 11 picks in this year's draft -- would try to draft fellow pass rushers Dallas Turner or Jared Verse.

The Broncos, who currently have the 12th overall pick, have reportedly been interested in trading up to improve their odds at drafting a quarterback. The Raiders, who are on the clock as soon as the Broncos make their pick at 12, may try to do the same thing as they also are currently devoid of a proven quarterback. The Colts currently have the 15th pick, but reports have surfaced about their desire to be in position to select Marvin Harrison Jr., who is expected to be a top-5 pick.

While they'd miss out on their chance to draft Odunze, the Bears would likely draft another receiver if they decide to trade out of the No. 9 pick. At this point, the Bears are expected to use the No. 1 overall pick to select quarterback Caleb Williams.