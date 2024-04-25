We are mere hours away from the 2024 NFL Draft, and there is expected to be plenty of fireworks throughout the first round. And that could come as early as the No. 3 overall pick where the New England Patriots are currently slated to be on the clock. In the weeks leading up to the draft, New England has reportedly fielded calls about possibly moving the pick, but it is said it would need a godfather offer to actually pull the trigger. More recently, reports have suggested that the more likely outcome is that the Patriots stay put and take UNC quarterback Drake Maye at No. 3.

But could that be changing? Well, the betting markets seem to think so.

At FanDuel Sportsbook, the Patriots are now the betting favorite to select Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy at +145. On DraftKings Sportsbook, they are the co-betting favorite alongside the Minnesota Vikings to pick McCarthy at +150.

It's important to note that these odds don't specifically state that New England is taking McCarthy at No. 3, although that is possible. It simply has the Patriots as the favorites or co-favorites to select him at some point in the draft. This swing in the odds could be taking into account the possibility that a team offers the Patriots a blockbuster trade that would send them down the board, taking them out of position to select Maye. Under a scenario where they possibly acquire the No. 6 overall pick (via the Giants) or the No. 11 overall pick (via the Vikings) among other assets, that'd pave a route for the Patriots to make a move on McCarthy.

The Michigan product did meet with the Patriots -- including owner Robert Kraft -- during the pre-draft process and he reportedly does have some fans within the organization, so it's not out of the question he could be the quarterback they target.

"I met with Mr. Kraft -- the coolest, smoothest guy I've met in a long time. Just being able to know that you're in good hands when the Kraft family is running that whole thing," McCarthy previously told the Adam Schefter Podcast.

In his final mock draft, CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco did have the Patriots trading down with the Giants to No. 6 overall where they do come away with McCarthy.