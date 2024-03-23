Options are never a bad thing, and that's the current predicament the Washington Commanders find themselves in.

The Commanders have received many calls for the No. 2 overall pick, according to ESPN (h/t Bleacher Report). Washington hasn't made a final decision yet, but the expectation is that it will keep the pick and will select either North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye or LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, per the report.

There's one clear roadblock that makes trading out of the No. 2 overall pick difficult: the New England Patriots. Like Washington, New England is also looking to draft a quarterback and currently have the No. 3 overall pick. The New York Giants, who currently own the No. 6 overall pick, are also reportedly interested in a quarterback.

Also in the market for a quarterback are the Chicago Bears, who have the No. 1 overall pick. Assuming they select USC quarterback Caleb Williams, that would give the Commanders the option to pick between Maye or Daniels.

The Chargers -- who own the fifth pick -- could be a potential trade option for Washington. Los Angeles, who recently parted ways with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, might try to leapfrog the Cardinals, who own the fourth pick and also need a receiver. Both teams are likely targeting Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., CBS Sports' top-ranked receiving prospect.

The trade would only work, though, if the Commanders feel that the quarterback they want will be available at No. 5. This would require them to know which quarterback the Patriots plan to select.

Regardless of what happens, the quarterback conundrums should make for an interesting start to what should be an entertaining draft.