There has been a clear top tier of quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft consisting of USC's Caleb Williams -- the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner -- North Carolina's Drake Maye -- the 2022 ACC Player of the Year -- and LSU's Jayden Daniels -- the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner.

The New York Giants and the Minnesota Vikings, who have the 11th overall pick and 23rd overall pick, were reportedly interested in trading up for a quarterback, but it now appears any potential deal up the board won't be with the New England Patriots.

NFL Network reports the Patriots are expected to stick and pick at No. 3, with the selection likely being Maye as much of the league expects Daniels to go No. 2 overall to the Washington Commanders. We'll find out soon enough as the 2024 NFL Draft is about to get under way.

Maye possesses a prototypical build (6-feet-4, 230 pounds), the arm talent, and the agility to make nearly every throw, from a deep toss from the pocket or a heave on the move. His North Carolina production illustrates those traits: Maye became the only player in college football with over 7,000 passing yards (7,929) and 1,000 rushing yards (1,247) since 2022. He also takes care of the football at an elite level with a turnover-worthy play rate of 1.8%, tied for the seventh-lowest among college quarterbacks with a minimum of 200 dropbacks.