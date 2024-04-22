Just when you think the Steelers QB room is filled to the brim, the 2024 NFL Draft could very well see yet another signal-caller enter the fray. During his pre-draft press conference on Monday, Pittsburgh general manager Omar Khan didn't rule out the possibility of the franchise coming out of the weekend with another quarterback, albeit that selection is unlikely to come in the first round.

"I think it's not realistic that we'll be taking a quarterback in Round 1, if that's what you're asking, no," Khan told reporters. "There are some good players there and I wouldn't close the door on anything. If there's an opportunity to improve that room, obviously, we'll look at it, but like you said, we've got three guys who are on one-year deals and we have to be open to it."

Pittsburgh overhauled its quarterback room this offseason, signing Russell Wilson after he was released by the Broncos, trading for Justin Fields, and also adding veteran Kyle Allen. On the other side of the coin, the team traded Kenny Pickett to the Eagles, released Mitchell Trubisky (since signed with the Bills), and also didn't bring back Mason Rudolph (signed with the Titans).

While there will be plenty of new faces in the QB room, it's noteworthy that Wilson, Fields, and Allen are all only signed through the 2024 season. Pittsburgh does have the opportunity to pick up Fields' fifth-year option to ensure he's under team control through 2025, but it would be a costly endeavor of roughly $25 million.

With all that in mind, it shouldn't be out of the realm of possibility that the club explores taking a quarterback at some point in the draft to give themselves some long-term stability at the position. The 20th overall pick may be out of the question, but the Steelers have a second, two thirds, a fourth, and two sixth rounders at this year's draft.