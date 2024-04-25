The 2024 NFL Draft kicks off at 8 p.m. ET Thursday night, and the New York Jets sit in an interesting spot at No. 10 overall. General manager Joe Douglas could take an offensive lineman, a pass-catcher or even trade down. Hours before the draft, Jets star cornerback Sauce Gardner appeared to post his draft wish list on social media.

Gardner stated that if the Jets draft Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze, Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers, Notre Dame left tackle Joe Alt or Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, he would be announcing the pick. If the Jets decide to draft a player that is not one of these five, he would not announce the pick. Gardner later posted again saying he was a licensed troll, and to proceed with caution. In other words, it appears he's joking.

The Jets could draft a wide receiver, although it's very unlikely someone like Harrison or Nabers falls to them at No. 10. The same could be said of Alt, the left tackle who is favored to be the first offensive lineman off the board. Bowers is an interesting name, as he has been mocked to New York in a couple of our CBS Sports expert mocks.

Gardner may strike out on all five players, because Douglas could decide to trade down to acquire more draft ammunition. For example, the Los Angeles Rams are reportedly attempting to pull off a trade that would get them inside the top 10. The Jets could be a potential trade partner.

The NFL draft is incredibly unpredictable, and it begins tonight. For how to watch the 2024 NFL Draft, click here.