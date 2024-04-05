Qwan'Tez Stiggers had a huge first season in the Canadian Football League. NFL teams are taking notice.

The most outstanding rookie in the CFL last season had already visited with several teams, including the Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans, according to his agent (via KPRC2). Stiggers will visit with the Minnesota Vikings next.

The former Fan Controlled Football league player ended up signing with the Toronto Argonauts last season, having five interceptions in 16 games. Stiggers didn't play college football, but made his mark in the CFL with 53 defensive tackles and three special teams tackles.

Stiggers participated at the East-West Shrine Bowl and is eligible for the 2024 NFL Draft. The 22-year-old led the FCF with five interceptions and made 30 tackles, while being named a finalist for the league's defensive player of the year award.

NFL teams are giving Stiggers a shot. Whether he's drafted or not will be determined at the end of April.