Hope you're on your third cup coffee after the chaotic late night that we all experienced with the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

While trades did not develop as much as we expected, the NFL went bonkers on offense -- yeah, it's pretty important -- with the first defensive player not going until No. 15 overall, a new record. It felt like every other pick was a quarterback, and that Michael Penix Jr. stunner by the Falcons at No. 8 overall, ahead of J.J. McCarthy, sent shockwaves through the entire NFL landscape.

Now that we have some actual picks to argue over, I, CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Chris Trapasso, will be with you for the next week as we valiantly journey through 200-plus picks. This daily newsletter's sole purpose of existence is to track everything transpiring in the NFL and spin it into a draft angle.

Round 1 grades ✍️: Pete Prisco analyzes every pick

Our draft tracker is going to be your best friend this weekend from now through Mr. Irrelevant. Instant, real-time analysis and grades for every single pick. Pete was, of course, on first-round duty last night, and he didn't hold back with opinions on the picks he loved or hated. Those opinions are now in article form. Frankly, because he always does plenty of film-watching homework and is connected around the league, Pete shouldn't hold back.

Let's highlight his thoughts on the quarterback class -- six in the top 12, a new record!. Pete started with an A- for the Bears selection of Caleb Williams and an A for Jayden Daniels going to our nation's capital. Things went south after that. While I won't give his exact thoughts and grade for Drake Maye to the Patriots, and the Falcons shocking selection of Michael Penix, here's what he wrote on J.J. McCarthy to the Vikings.

"They had to fill the quarterback spot, so it makes sense to take McCarthy. I don't love him as much as others do, but it will be interesting to see how Kevin O'Connell and company will make it work." He gave the pick a grade of C+

I will be on draft-tracker duty starting with pick 32 tonight through the remainder of the draft, and Josh Edwards will chip in with late-round prospects, too.

Winners, losers from Round 1 🥇

Will Brinson opined on his biggest winners and losers from Day 1 of the NFL Draft, always one of my favorite pieces to read Friday morning after Round 1 of the draft. Count Will in the overwhelming majority a bit baffled by the Falcons selection of Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall. I'm in that group too by the way. Here's a snippet of what he wrote about the most stunning selection on Thursday night.

"You can easily make a case the Falcons are fine taking a quarterback with that pick given Cousins is coming off the injury, his age and the desire to set the team up for the long haul. But Penix might be 28 by the time he starts for Atlanta, assuming Capt. Kirk is healthy. That's a top-10 pick on a guy who had an over/under of 32.5 for his draft slot until the day of the draft when it dropped to 21.5. I'm not saying it's a bad pick -- if he's a good quarterback it's a great move. But it's perplexing when combined with the Cousins signing and will certainly be a focal point of some controversy for the next few weeks."

Day 2 mock draft 🔥

Spencer Rattler Getty Images

The mock drafting can't stop, won't stop, and late into the early-morning hours on Friday, I finished my mock of the second and third rounds of the draft. And big shouts to the editors for staying up even later to get it published.

I do have Spencer Rattler as the next quarterback off the board to... the Raiders. And here are a few other selections of the many marquee prospects still on the board.

33. Buffalo Bills - Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia

34. New England Patriots - Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

37. Los Angeles Chargers - Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State

42. Houston Texans - Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M

51. Pittsburgh Steelers - Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

Best available prospects 👀

The NFL Draft is not over! In fact, there are still six more rounds to go! Imagine that. And there will be a litany of future Pro Bowlers and probably a few All-Pros selection tonight. Therefore, it's critical to know the best players available before Round 2 begins. And Josh Edwards has them for you right here. What I've featured below are snipped from our top 10.

1. WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia

2. CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa

3. DT Johnny Newton, Illinois

4. WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas

5. CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

7. DT Braden Fiske, Florida State

8. C Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

10. OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU

I told myself I wouldn't tweet "there are so many great prospects available" after the first round ended. Because that's always the case. But no problem highlighting it here.

