The New York Jets need offensive line help. And it just so happens that one of the top offensive linemen in the 2024 NFL Draft wants them, with Alabama product JC Latham recently revealing it'd be a "dream" to suit up for Gang Green.

Why does Latham have his sights set on an AFC East club that hasn't reached the playoffs in more than a decade? Why, Aaron Rodgers, of course. It turns out Latham, an All-SEC honoree widely expected to be a first-round pick in April, grew up watching the future Hall of Fame quarterback. Not only that, but he was born and raised just about two hours from Green Bay.

"I grew up in Milwaukee, so I definitely was watching them a whole lot," Latham said of the Packers, who enjoyed Rodgers' quarterbacking for close to two decades. "Just seeing the incredible plays he made and the offense when he was with Green Bay was unreal. ... (Joining him) would definitely be a dream."

A team-up doesn't seem out of the question. The Jets figure to prioritize O-line reinforcements this offseason after Rodgers managed just four snaps in his anticipated 2023 Jets debut, suffering a season-ending Achilles tear behind a shoddy front. They also own the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 draft. Latham, meanwhile, is CBS Sports' No. 13 overall prospect -- and one of the best at his position.