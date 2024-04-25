For the first time in eight years, the Los Angeles Rams are expected to make a pick in the first round of the NFL Draft, and it's looking like they're going to try and make a big splash with that selection.

The Rams, according to The Athletic, are trying to pull off a trade that would get them into the top 10. The Rams currently have the 19th overall pick, so it won't be easy to make that kind of move, but it's certainly not impossible. The Rams have 11 overall picks this year, which is tied for the most of any team in the draft, which means they have plenty of ammo to use in a potential trade.

The Rams have a total of four picks in the top 100 with the 52nd pick, 83rd and 99th on top of the 19th overall pick.

If the Rams are going to move up, that likely means they have their eye on a specific player, although it's not yet clear who that player might be. Based on their needs, it would certainly make sense for the Rams to draft a defensive tackle -- especially after the retirement of Aaron Donald -- which means they could be looking at Byron Murphy II. However, it's also worth noting that an offensive player could certainly be in play.

Back on April 16, NFL Media's Peter Schrager reported that the Rams would almost certainly take an offensive player.

"I'll go on record with something of a guarantee here: If the Rams do not trade back, you better believe Sean McVay's first-ever first-round selection will be an offensive player," Schrager wrote.

If that's the case, the Rams could be looking to take receiver or an offensive tackle. If the Rams trade into the eighth (Falcons), ninth (Bears) or 10th spot (Jets), there's a good chance that one of the top three receivers -- Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze -- will still be available. On the other hand, the Rams could also be looking to take a tackle in the top 10, and if that's the case, they would put themselves in a position where they could take one of the top three tackles in the draft.

Whatever the Rams do, they'll be doing it in style. For the fourth straight year, the team has taken over a beach house in Southern California to serve as its draft headquarters.

If the Rams don't trade out of the first round and they do end up making a first-round pick this year, it will mark the first time since 2016 that they've made a selection in the opening round. McVay was hired as the Rams coach in 2017, which means the team has never had a first-round pick under his watch, and because of that, it won't be surprising at all if he pushes for the team to take an offensive player whether they pick in the top 10 or stay at 19.