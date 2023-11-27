By way of a trade ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears currently hold the rights to the Nos. 1 and 4 overall selections in the 2024 NFL Draft entering their Week 12 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings, according to Tankathon.

The Carolina Panthers, who moved up to No. 1 overall in 2023 for the right to select quarterback Bryce Young, started the season 0-6 and currently have the worst record in the NFL at 1-10. They lead the Arizona Cardinals by a half game and the New England Patriots by a full game for that title, and the Bears are a game behind that. It's still possible for Chicago to get the top-two picks.

If that scenario were to play out, what should Chicago do with those selections?

Considering the talent expected to be available and the positions usually taken that early in the draft, Chicago is probably looking at a quarterback, offensive tackle, or maybe a wide receiver -- or to trade down and acquire more draft picks. The play of Justin Fields, who has been up and down (and injured) this season, will ultimately determine whether they'd take USC quarterback Caleb Williams No. 1 overall or trade down.

More often than not, the coaching staff and Fields have appeared to be on different pages. If that leadership group is fortunate enough to stick around for another year, then it is difficult seeing them do it with Fields. The selection of a rookie quarterback could buy that group more time from ownership as everyone waits to learn how Williams will ultimately fare in the NFL.

Williams' play is reminiscent of Patrick Mahomes in the NFL. He is further along than Mahomes was as a college quarterback. The play is always alive when Williams is on the field. Creativity as a passer is evident as he is able to throw more multiple arm slots with pressure bearing down on him. It is not unbridled athleticism, however. Williams also has a good sense of where the ball needs to go. He is in the same prospect tier as Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence coming out.

If the Bears decide to trade either pick, there is precedence. A year ago, Chicago traded down from No. 1 overall to No. 9 overall. In return, they received two second round picks, two first-round picks and wide receiver D.J. Moore. They would get an impressive return from either pick considering North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye would still be on the board with Williams gone.

If they do take Williams, then they could trade Fields for additional draft capital. If the Bears stick and pick at No. 2 overall, then the choice would likely be Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu or Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. Harrison paired with Moore would be a good start for Williams. Where Fashanu would play is dependent upon how they feel about Braxton Jones.

Landing a blue-chip pass rusher would be the best outcome, but Florida State's Jared Verse and Alabama's Dallas Turner have not proven worthy of that early of consideration. The selection of either player becomes more likely in a trade down.

Chicago has several needs on the roster so the best use of resources is likely taking Williams and trading down from No. 2 overall. Fortunately, offensive tackle and wide receiver are very deep position groups so if that is the direction they want to go, then they could trade down and still get a quality player at one of those positions. In a trade down, LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers, Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt, Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims and Alabama offensive tackle J.C. Latham could be names to know.

The 2024 NFL Draft is to be held April 25-27 in Detroit. Fans can find our full prospect rankings at CBSSports.com!