The 2024 NFL Draft is officially here! The first round kicked off Thursday night, and the action will continue through Saturday as 257 young men will hear their names called as professional football players.
On Thursday night, the first several picks went as expected before things started to go off the rails. By far, the biggest surprise of Round 1 was the Atlanta Falcons selecting Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick despite recently signing Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million deal. Another huge surprise was six quarterbacks being selected in Round 1 (an NFL record) and the first 14 picks being spent on offensive players (another record).
While Round 1 is in the books, we've got two more days of draft coverage in front of us. Here's everything you need to know about the next two days of the 2024 NFL Draft:
When is the draft?
The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27. The specific start times (Eastern) for the next two days are as follows:
- Friday, April 26: Rounds 2-3 (7 p.m.)
- Saturday, April 27: Rounds 4-7 (12 p.m.)
Where is the draft?
The 2024 NFL Draft will take place at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit.
How to watch
The 2024 NFL Draft will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network. It will also be live-streamed on fubo. CBS Sports HQ, CBS Sports' 24/7 streaming network, will also provide coverage before, during and after the event.
With The First Pick Newsletter
With The First Pick Newsletter
Prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft with the day’s big stories + mock drafts, big board updates and more.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
2024 NFL Draft order for Day 2
Round 1 is in the books, but we've got two more rounds unfolding Friday night.
Round 2
33. Bills
34. Patriots
35. Cardinals
36. Commanders
37. Chargers
38. Titans
39. Panthers
40. Commanders
41. Packers
42. Texans
43. Falcons
44. Raiders
45. Saints
46. Colts
47. Giants
48. Jaguars
49. Bengals
50. Eagles
51. Steelers
52. Rams
53. Eagles
54. Browns
55. Dolphins
56. Cowboys
57. Buccaneers
58. Packers
59. Texans
60. Bills
61. Lions
62. Ravens
63. 49ers
64. Chiefs
Round 3
65. Panthers
66. Cardinals
67. Commanders
68. Patriots
69. Chargers
70. Giants
71. Cardinals
72. Jets
73. Cowboys
74. Falcons
75. Bears
76. Broncos
77. Raiders
78. Commanders
79. Falcons
80. Bengals
81. Seahawks
82. Colts
83. Rams
84. Steelers
85. Browns
86. Texans
87. Cowboys
88. Packers
89. Buccaneers
90. Cardinals
91. Packers
92. Buccaneers
93. Ravens
94. 49ers
95. Bills
96. Jaguars
97. Bengals
98. Steelers
99. Rams
100. Commanders
Top prospects
Just because the first round of the draft is over doesn't mean there isn't plenty of talent remaining. Here are CBS Sports' top 50 prospects entering Day 2.
- WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia
- CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa
- DT Johnny Newton, Illinois
- WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas
- CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
- CB Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri
- DT Braden Fiske, Florida State
- C Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
- CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri
- OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU
- DT Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson
- C Zach Frazier, West Virginia
- EDGE Bralen Trice, Washington
- EDGE Chris Braswell, Alabama
- WR Troy Franklin, Oregon
- LB Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M
- DT Michael Hall Jr., Ohio State
- S Tyler Nubin, Minnesota
- OG Christian Haynes, UCONN
- S Calen Bullock, USC
- CB Mike Sainristil, Michigan
- WR Keon Coleman, Florida State
- TE Ben Sinnott, Kansas State
- WR Ja'Lynn Polk, Washington
- S Jaden Hicks, Washington State
- WR Jalen McMillan, Washington
- CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
- WR Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky
- CB T.J. Tampa, Iowa State
- LB Payton Wilson, NC State
- RB Trey Benson, Florida State
- S Javon Bullard, Georgia
- EDGE Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan
- OT Christian Jones, Texas
- WR Javon Baker, UCF
- S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Texas Tech
- DT Kris Jenkins, Michigan
- CB D.J. James, Auburn
- OT Roger Rosengarten, Washington
- RB Jonathon Brooks, Texas
- EDGE Adisa Isaac, Penn State
- DT Maason Smith, LSU
- OG Delmar Glaze, Maryland
- WR Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
- CB Khyree Jackson, Oregon
- CB Max Melton, Rutgers
- EDGE Jonah Elliss, Utah
- QB Spencer Rattler, South Carolina
- OG Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
- OT Blake Fisher, Notre Dame