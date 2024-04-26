nfl-draft.jpg
USATSI

The 2024 NFL Draft is upon us. After months of putting college football's best and brightest prospects under the microscope, it's time for teams to make their selections and 257 players are on the doorstep of hearing their names called, which will officially usher them into the NFL

First up will be the Chicago Bears. While they currently have the fewest overall picks (four) in this draft, they carry tremendous weight. The franchise owns the No. 1 overall pick which is earmarked for USC phenom Caleb Williams, who is billed as a generational quarterback prospect. Meanwhile, they also have the No. 9 overall pick. While the Bears could end up stealing the show with their two top-10 picks, there's plenty of intrigue elsewhere on the board. With as many as six quarterbacks potentially coming off the board in the first round, it sets the stage for pandemonium in Detroit. 

As we gear up for the three-day spectacle to unfold, here's everything you need to know to watch the 2024 NFL Draft

How to watch 2024 NFL Draft

  • When: Thursday, April. 25 (8 p.m. ET), Friday, April 26 (7 p.m. ET), Saturday, April 27 (12 p.m. ET)
  • Where: Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza (Detroit)
  • TV: NFL Network, ESPN, ABC | Stream: fubo (try for free)  
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

NFL Draft order (first round)

  1. Chicago Bears (from Panthers)
  2. Washington Commanders
  3. New England Patriots
  4. Arizona Cardinals
  5. Los Angeles Chargers
  6. New York Giants
  7. Tennessee Titans
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Chicago Bears
  10. New York Jets
  11. Minnesota Vikings
  12. Denver Broncos
  13. Las Vegas Raiders
  14. New Orleans Saints
  15. Indianapolis Colts
  16. Seattle Seahawks
  17. Jacksonville Jaguars
  18. Cincinnati Bengals
  19. Los Angeles Rams
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers
  21. Miami Dolphins
  22. Philadelphia Eagles
  23. Minnesota Vikings (from Texans, via Browns)
  24. Dallas Cowboys
  25. Green Bay Packers
  26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  27. Arizona Cardinals (from Texans)
  28. Buffalo Bills
  29. Detroit Lions
  30. Baltimore Ravens
  31. San Francisco 49ers
  32. Kansas City Chiefs

Note: The Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans are without a first-round pick.