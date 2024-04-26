The 2024 NFL Draft is upon us. After months of putting college football's best and brightest prospects under the microscope, it's time for teams to make their selections and 257 players are on the doorstep of hearing their names called, which will officially usher them into the NFL.
First up will be the Chicago Bears. While they currently have the fewest overall picks (four) in this draft, they carry tremendous weight. The franchise owns the No. 1 overall pick which is earmarked for USC phenom Caleb Williams, who is billed as a generational quarterback prospect. Meanwhile, they also have the No. 9 overall pick. While the Bears could end up stealing the show with their two top-10 picks, there's plenty of intrigue elsewhere on the board. With as many as six quarterbacks potentially coming off the board in the first round, it sets the stage for pandemonium in Detroit.
As we gear up for the three-day spectacle to unfold, here's everything you need to know to watch the 2024 NFL Draft.
How to watch 2024 NFL Draft
- When: Thursday, April. 25 (8 p.m. ET), Friday, April 26 (7 p.m. ET), Saturday, April 27 (12 p.m. ET)
- Where: Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza (Detroit)
- TV: NFL Network, ESPN, ABC | Stream: fubo (try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
NFL Draft order (first round)
- Chicago Bears (from Panthers)
- Washington Commanders
- New England Patriots
- Arizona Cardinals
- Los Angeles Chargers
- New York Giants
- Tennessee Titans
- Atlanta Falcons
- Chicago Bears
- New York Jets
- Minnesota Vikings
- Denver Broncos
- Las Vegas Raiders
- New Orleans Saints
- Indianapolis Colts
- Seattle Seahawks
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Los Angeles Rams
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Miami Dolphins
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Minnesota Vikings (from Texans, via Browns)
- Dallas Cowboys
- Green Bay Packers
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Arizona Cardinals (from Texans)
- Buffalo Bills
- Detroit Lions
- Baltimore Ravens
- San Francisco 49ers
- Kansas City Chiefs
Note: The Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans are without a first-round pick.