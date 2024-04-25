The 2024 NFL Draft is upon us. After months of putting college football's best and brightest prospects under the microscope, it's time for teams to make their selections and 257 players are on the doorstep of hearing their names called, which will officially usher them into the NFL.

First up will be the Chicago Bears. While they currently have the fewest overall picks (four) in this draft, they carry tremendous weight. The franchise owns the No. 1 overall pick which is earmarked for USC phenom Caleb Williams, who is billed as a generational quarterback prospect. Meanwhile, they also have the No. 9 overall pick. While the Bears could end up stealing the show with their two top-10 picks, there's plenty of intrigue elsewhere on the board. With as many as six quarterbacks potentially coming off the board in the first round, it sets the stage for pandemonium in Detroit.

As we gear up for the three-day spectacle to unfold, here's everything you need to know to watch the 2024 NFL Draft.

How to watch 2024 NFL Draft

When: Thursday, April. 25 (8 p.m. ET), Friday, April 26 (7 p.m. ET), Saturday, April 27 (12 p.m. ET)

Thursday, April. 25 (8 p.m. ET), Friday, April 26 (7 p.m. ET), Saturday, April 27 (12 p.m. ET) Where: Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza (Detroit)

Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza (Detroit) TV: NFL Network, ESPN, ABC | Stream: fubo (try for free)



NFL Network, ESPN, ABC | fubo (try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

NFL Draft order (first round)

Note: The Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans are without a first-round pick.