New York Giants tight end Darren Waller has still not made a decision on whether he will retire this offseason, or return to the field in 2024. Waller said in March that he did not want his decision to be a "drawn-out thing," knowing the Giants are waiting on his decision.

While the Giants would probably have liked to know his decision before the draft, that did not happen, and now they seem to be making decisions as if Waller will retire. With the draft in full swing, the Giants are operating as if Waller will retire, per ESPN.

With the No. 107 overall pick, New York selected Penn State tight end Theo Johnson. He ran the second-fastest 40-yard dash of the players at his position at the NFL Scouting Combine in 4.57 seconds. In 2023, the 6-foot-6, 260 pound player had 34 receptions for 341 yards and seven touchdowns.

If Waller does retire, the Giants have their next man up, and it is a player with confidence that he can be successful in the league. He believes he is "definitely capable of being a tight you can't take off the field." Johnson said he takes pride in his blocking abilities and looks up to Tony Gonzalez and George Kittle.

Waller missed five games in 2023 due to a hamstring injury, finishing his first year with the Giants with 52 receptions for 544 yards and one touchdown. His return is dependent on whether he feels he can give his all to the game.

"I'm at the point now where I'm like, 'OK, how much am I willing to give to the process?'" he said. "If it's not 100%, it's a disservice to the teammates and the organization that I have. I'm still trying to make a decision on that and it's tough to make one or the other out of emotion."