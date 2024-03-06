The Buffalo Bills made headlines Wednesday when they embarked on a cap massacre by parting ways with several notable names such as Jordan Poyer, Mitch Morse and Tre'Davious White to get under the salary cap number, but they aren't the only team taking cost-cutting measures. According to ESPN, the Philadelphia Eagles are set to release cornerback Avonte Maddox.

Maddox had a $9.6 million salary cap hit in 2024, however, ESPN reports that both sides are open to a reunion. Maddox played just four games last season due to a torn pectoral, recording 12 tackles, two passes defensed and a forced fumble. He did return for the Eagles' Super Wild Card Weekend matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and recorded seven tackles.

Maddox has only played for the Eagles during his NFL career, having been selected by Philly in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Pittsburgh. In 64 games played, he's recorded 250 combined tackles, 31 passes defensed, eight forced fumbles and four interceptions.

The Eagles have already parted ways with safety Kevin Byard to save money, and are expected to reshape the secondary under new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. Philly suffered through numerous injuries on defense in 2023, including Maddox, and had the second-worst scoring defense (30.6 points per game) and total defense (396.7 total yards per game) while Philly lost six out of its last seven to close out the season. The Eagles allowed points on 54% of drives in the final seven games, which was the worst mark in the NFL. Overall, the Eagles had the second-worst pass defense in 2023, with 252.7 passing yards allowed per contest.