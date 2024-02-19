The Baltimore Ravens have relied on a rotation of ball carriers to fuel their running game in recent years, including quarterback Lamar Jackson. This offseason, however, some around the NFL expect the team to pursue something of a bigger-name featured back, according to ESPN, which aligns with a free agent market likely to be stocked with established veterans.

Which RBs could be on the Ravens' radar? Here are five who make sense as potential targets:

Derrick Henry TEN • RB • #22 Att 280 Yds 1167 TD 12 FL 0 View Profile

If there's one big name who figures to draw the Ravens' interest, it's probably King Henry, the supersized face of the Tennessee Titans who had certain Baltimore players "85%" convinced he was going to join the team via trade in 2023. While he's got a ton of mileage as a hard-nosed workhorse, Henry remains an imposing starter for the short term.

Saquon Barkley NYG • RB • #26 Att 247 Yds 962 TD 6 FL 2 View Profile

The two-time Pro Bowler appears headed for a split from the New York Giants after six splashy but injury-riddled seasons in New Jersey. Of all the free-agent RBs, Barkley probably offers the best physical gifts, and a reduced workload in some form of Ravens tandem could help him stay upright. As a bonus, he grew up only a few hours from Baltimore.

Josh Jacobs LV • RB • #8 Att 233 Yds 805 TD 6 FL 1 View Profile

A 2022 breakout, Jacobs fell back to Earth in 2023, barely mustering 3.5 yards per carry for an ailing Las Vegas Raiders offense. But the Alabama product has the kind of rugged physicality that could serve as a welcome contrast to Lamar Jackson's electricity in Baltimore. He'll likely cost less than he did even a year ago, too.

D'Andre Swift PHI • RB Att 229 Yds 1049 TD 5 FL 1 View Profile

The former Detroit Lions prospect hit career marks as the Philadelphia Eagles' top back in 2023, showcasing elite burst whenever he was afforded ample opportunities. But the Eagles have traditionally shied away from committing big bucks to veteran RBs, meaning Swift could get a prime chance to cash in elsewhere.

Austin Ekeler LAC • RB • #30 Att 179 Yds 628 TD 5 FL 4 View Profile

While Ekeler's value took a hit in 2023, during which he struggled to find much traction on the ground, he remains a steady, proven pass catcher. The Raiders could be a logical landing spot with former Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco now in Vegas, but Baltimore would allow him to contend.