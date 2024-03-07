Released by the Buffalo Bills this week as part of the team's flurry of salary cap cuts, special teams ace Siran Neal could end up staying in the AFC East, a source tells CBS Sports, with two of the Bills' rivals already inquiring about the free agent.

The New England Patriots and New York Jets have expressed interest in the defensive back, whose release saved Buffalo nearly $3 million going into 2024, and at least a half-dozen other clubs are expected to have talks with the veteran leading into free agency. Because Neal was released, he can sign with a new team at any time, even before the free agent negotiating window.

A fifth-round draft pick out of Jacksonville State in 2018, the 29-year-old Neal appeared in 97 of a possible 99 games during six seasons with the Bills. He made just a single defensive start at cornerback during his tenure, but his production as a kick- and punt-coverage specialist -- including 115 career tackles -- earned him a three-year contract extension in 2022. That deal made him the highest-paid special teams player in the NFL, averaging $3 million per season.

Outside of special teams, Neal has taken reps at both corner and safety.