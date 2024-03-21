The Baltimore Ravens are continuing their search for a veteran receiver. Baltimore is slated to play host to former Detroit Lions wideout Josh Reynolds on Friday, according to ESPN.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Reynolds is one of the top wideouts still available on the free agent market, along with Beckham and former Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd. He caught 40 passes for 608 yards and five touchdowns during the 2023 regular season and caught an additional eight passes for 132 yards in Detroit's two playoff games. Reynolds caught a touchdown pass during the Lions' divisional round playoff win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Reynolds, 29, started his NFL career with the Rams in 2017. He caught five touchdowns for Los Angeles in 2018 while helping the Rams capture an NFC title.

Reynolds should be relatively affordable. His projected market value is just over $14 million over two years, according to Spotrac.

The Ravens are looking to add a veteran to a receiving corps that currently features Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor. Baltimore's lone big free agent signing so far was former Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, who signed a two-year deal during the first week of the new league year.