Some teams have loads to spend. Others? Not so much. Lots of ways to free up space -- renegotiating deals, moving money or outright cutting/trading players. Some obvious ways for teams with the last amount of space to find more breathing room.
Note: Salary-cap figures courtesy of Over the Cap. Figures in parentheses represent prospective 2024 cap savings.
10. Cleveland Browns
Projected cap space: $6.8 million
The Browns will probably want to be aggressive in upgrading Deshaun Watson's supporting cast in an effort to finally maximize their historic investment in the polarizing quarterback. Accordingly, they could need to part with some familiar faces.
- Cut candidates: RB Nick Chubb ($11.8 million), WR Elijah Moore ($3.1 million)
- Restructure candidates: WR Amari Cooper ($12.5 million), OG Joel Bitonio ($4.3 million)
9. Kansas City Chiefs
Projected cap space: $3.5 million
The Super Bowl champions are technically in the green, but if they want to make any real movement to defend their crown this offseason, they'll probably need to choose between their key free agents, including star defender Chris Jones.
- Cut candidates: DE Charles Omenihu ($7.2 million)
- Extension candidates: C Creed Humphrey ($3.1 million), CB L'Jarius Sneed ($14.9 million)
- Restructure candidates: OT Jawaan Taylor ($12.6 million), OG Joe Thuney ($7.4 million)
8. San Francisco 49ers
Projected over the cap: $285,000
The reigning NFC champions don't need much to get under the cap, but if they want to make any significant roster shuffling in a bid to return to the Super Bowl, it'll require more drastic measures.
- Cut candidates: OT Colton McKivitz ($3.5 million, post-June 1)
- Trade candidates: WR Deebo Samuel ($6.9 million), WR Brandon Aiyuk ($14.1 million)
- Restructure candidates: FB Kyle Juszczyk ($2.3 million), LB Dre Greenlaw ($4.7 million)
7. Baltimore Ravens
Projected over the cap: $9.6 million
The Ravens took a big step toward retaining one of their key free agents by tagging Justin Madubuike. Now comes the effort to free up more money to build around Lamar Jackson after 2023's deep playoff run.
- Cut candidates: OLB Tyus Bowser ($5.5 million)
- Trade candidates: OT Ronnie Stanley ($8.3 million)
- Extension candidates: DT Justin Madubuike ($16.8 million)
- Restructure candidates: CB Marlon Humphrey ($7.9 million), S Marcus Williams ($7.2 million)
6. Dallas Cowboys
Projected over the cap: $10.6 million
Team owner Jerry Jones has said the Cowboys are "all-in" on 2024. But what does that mean? America's Team isn't flush with money to burn, and, in fact, most of their dollars could be allocated to in-house extensions.
- Cut candidates: WR Michael Gallup ($9.5 million, post-June 1), LB Leighton Vander Esch ($2.1 million)
- Extension candidates: QB Dak Prescott ($26.2 million), WR CeeDee Lamb ($13.5 million), DE Micah Parsons ($1.5 million)
- Restructure candidates: CB Trevon Diggs ($7.9 million)
5. Denver Broncos
Projected over the cap: $16.4 million
Denver has already swallowed a historic amount of money by cutting ties with Russell Wilson, but the Broncos' work is not done. Sean Payton will have to get creative if he intends to pursue notable additions outside of the draft.
- Cut candidates: WR Tim Patrick ($9.5 million)
- Trade candidates: WR Jerry Jeudy ($12.9 million), S Justin Simmons ($14.5 million)
- Restructure candidates: OT Mike McGlinchey ($10.4 million), DL Zach Allen ($9.4 million)
4. New Orleans Saints
Projected over the cap: $17.1 million
Perpetually in cap-manipulation mode, the Saints have refused for years to commit to a full-on rebuild. This year figures to be no exception, with the team reportedly already reworking deals for Derek Carr and Cameron Jordan.
- Cut candidates: QB Taysom Hill ($10 million, post-June 1)
- Trade candidates: RB Alvin Kamara ($1.5 million)
- Restructure candidates: OT Ryan Ramczyk ($11.8 million), LB Demario Davis ($8.1 million)
3. Miami Dolphins
Projected over the cap: $18.8 million
The Dolphins have some big-money extensions on the docket at premium positions, which could help them shift money. They've already gone to work in cutting costs, parting ways with veterans like Xavien Howard and Emmanuel Ogbah.
- Cut/trade candidates: QB Mike White ($3.5 million), LB David Long ($4.5 million)
- Extension candidates: QB Tua Tagovailoa ($17.6 million), WR Jaylen Waddle ($2.6 million)
- Restructure candidates: OLB Bradley Chubb ($14 million), CB Jalen Ramsey ($18.7 million)
2. Los Angeles Chargers
Projected over the cap: $19.2 million
New coach Jim Harbaugh probably prefers to win sooner rather than later, especially with a franchise quarterback in tow. But Los Angeles has quite a few expensive contracts on the books, setting the stage for some big-name purging.
- Cut/trade candidates: WR Mike Williams ($20 million), OLB Khalil Mack ($23.3 million)
- Extension candidates: OT Rashawn Slater ($1.5 million)
- Restructure candidates: OLB Joey Bosa ($10.4 million)
1. Buffalo Bills
Projected over the cap: $19.7 million
The Bills are in a tough spot considering they're built to win now, and have to make some tough decisions to make any legitimate upgrades. Those tough decisions became a reality on Wednesday when the club made a bevy of moves to help balance the books.
- Cut: C Mitch Morse ($8.5 million), CB Tre'Davious White ($10.2 million, post-June 1), S Jordan Poyer ($5 million), WR Deonte Harty ($1.375 million), S Siran Neal ($533,333), RB/KR Nyheim Hines ($500,000).
- Extension candidates: OT Dion Dawkins ($7.1 million)
- Restructure candidates: TE Dawson Knox ($6 million), CB Rasul Douglas ($6.7 million)