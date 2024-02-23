Jameis Winston took a back seat to Derek Carr as the starting quarterback of the New Orleans Saints last year, toiling the bench as the No. 2 quarterback. For a player who has started 80 games in his career, standing on the sidelines is a hard pill to swallow.

Winston wants the opportunity to start again, which isn't coming with the Saints.

"However, my goal is to be, and my desire is to be, a Super Bowl-winning starting quarterback in this league," Winston told Saints News Network. "Right now, that doesn't look like a very clear picture with the New Orleans Saints."

Winston attempted just 47 passes last season with the Saints as the backup to Carr, completing 53.2% of his passes and throwing two touchdowns to three interceptions (57.4 rating). He's started just 10 games in the four years with the Saints, previously being the Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting quarterback for the first five years of his career.

Winston's biggest success with the Saints came in 2021. He completed 59% of his passes for 1,170 yards with 14 touchdowns to just three interceptions in seven starts that season, compiling a 102.8 passer rating. The Saints were 5-2 in his seven starts.

Winston has dealt with injuries and a benching since, throwing six touchdowns to eight interceptions. The 30-year-old still believes there's a team that will take a chance on him to start.

"My heart truly desires to be starting and taking advantage of the gifts and talents that God has provided me," Winston said. "To be able to have this platform, to be able to build a relationship with the community, able to inspire young kids, and to uplift others. My main goal? I'm still chasing my dream."